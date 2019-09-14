The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Chelsie Camacho, 26, 18000 block of 77th Court, Cutler Bay. Charge: two Miami-Dade County warrants for sale of cocaine. Bond: none.

Melissa Mennella, 41, 400 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: three counts of contempt for court (failure to appear). Bond: $75,000.

Kenneth Avedisian, 27, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charge: grand larceny. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rachael Hicks, 35, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Edwin Millican, 58, 200 block of Paterson St., Osprey. Charge: driving without a valid licensee. Bond: $120.

Erin Ociesa, 36, 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant for grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Kyle Owens, 29, 300 block of Gulf Breeze Blvd. Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Steven Alafita, 40, 600 block of King St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.

Jerome Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.

Emiliano Morales, 66, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.

Dakota Reel, 19, 1700 block of 6th St., Englewood. Charges: Desoto County warrants for firing a weapon into a building or vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a previously adjudicated juvenile delinquent. Bond: none.

Martin Washington, 39, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Dylan White, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charge: using a two-way device to commit a felony. Bond: $1,500.

Gary Zielenski, 62, 2400 block of Cally St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Kristy Brannon, 37, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.

Mark Merring, 29, 600 block of S. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $17,000.

Cecelia Sliker, 48, 600 block of S. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.

Samuel Ball, 24, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Criminal registration:

Patricia Dugan, 46, 500 block of Penny Royal Place, Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles

