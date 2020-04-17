IMG_20191109_102008999_HDR.jpg (copy)

The Venice Police Department is investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Easter Sunday in North Venice. 

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

NORTH VENICE — The Venice Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a shooter in what appears to be a case of road rage.

The incident took place about 9 p.m. Easter Sunday on Laurel Road, east of Knights Trail Road.

Venice Police Department stated in a social media posting that the victim was driving toward another vehicle that was stopped in the opposite direction with bright lights turned on. The department states in the posting that the victim flashed their own bright lights as they drove closer.

The other driver responded by shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passed by, according to authorities.

The suspect was last seen traveling south on Jacaranda Boulevard from Laurel Road.

No one was injured, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Venice Police Detective Oscar Guinart at 941-486-2444 about Case No. 20-000590. Anonymous tips may be made directly to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

