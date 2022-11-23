VENICE — The annual Blue Santa Toy Drive held by the Venice Police Department has begun.

Paul Joyce and Sean Hammett

VPD Master Police Officer Paul Joyce and Sgt. Sean Hammett, VPD Community Outreach, stand with a Blue Santa collection box at Venice City Hall.

For over 30 years, the community has supported this program that helps ensure local children in need have a special Christmas.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments