VENICE — The annual Blue Santa Toy Drive held by the Venice Police Department has begun. VPD Master Police Officer Paul Joyce and Sgt. Sean Hammett, VPD Community Outreach, stand with a Blue Santa collection box at Venice City Hall. PHOTO PROVIDED For over 30 years, the community has supported this program that helps ensure local children in need have a special Christmas. VPD's goal again this year is to help 75 families with toys and food. Drop boxes have been established for anyone wishing to donate an unwrapped toy at the following locations:1. Venice Police Department — 1575 E. Venice Ave.2. Venice City Hall — 401 W. Venice Ave.3. Suncoast Air Center — 400 Airport Ave.4. Made In Italy Restaurant — 117 W. Venice Ave.5. Driftwood Pet Care — 800 Laurel Road E.6. American Import Auto — 548 E. Venice Ave.Please drop off toys before Dec. 15.In lieu of a toy, financial donations may be made at the Venice Police Department payable to "City of Venice" in care of Blue Santa.
