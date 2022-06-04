VENICE — As the first tropical storm of the season approached Florida on Friday, the area prepared for heavy rains over the weekend.
“Just a nice soaking rain for the next 18 to 20 hours,” National Weather Service Tampa Bay Meteorologist Stephen Shiveley said on Friday afternoon.
There will be around a 30% chance of tropical storm force winds for Venice, according to Shiveley.
While there is a 30% chance of tropical storm force winds for Venice, Shiveley said it wasn’t the biggest threat.
“The big factor isn’t the wind when it comes to this system but the rain,” he said.
The NWS predicted there will be around six to eight inches of rain for the Venice area occurring between Friday night and Saturday morning.
With the amount of rain, there could be flash and urban flooding. Shiveley said the NWS does not expect a storm surge.
Shiveley mentioned there will be tornado threats for Saturday as the system pushes through the area.
“It will start picking up speed and by Saturday evening everything should be kind of out of here,” he said.
Local governments, including Venice, were in the monitoring stage Friday afternoon.
The city of Venice opened its outfalls for drainage, said Lorraine Anderson, the public information officer.
“Public Works has topped off their vehicles with fuel and have barricades at the ready if the weather deteriorates and we need to shut down the South Jetty walkway, or close the Venice Fishing Pier,” she said.
Because of the rain, the Venice Farmers Market was canceled for Saturday.
Storm preparations from Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association created a list for making hurricane and storm plans for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
• Shelters are not always good options for people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Consider staying with friends or family. If you must use a shelter, try to visit it ahead of time and ensure it meets their needs.
• If the person with dementia lives in a residential building or attends an adult day center, learn about its disaster and evacuation plans. Find out who is responsible for evacuating everyone in the event of an emergency.
• For a person living with dementia, changes in routine, traveling and new environments may increase the risk for wandering and agitation. Stay alert for unexpected reactions that may result from these changes.
• Try to stay together or with a group; it only takes a moment to get lost. Do not leave the person living with dementia alone.
• Do your best to remain calm, as this may help reduce anxiety or confusion.
• In your emergency kit, pack items like copies of legal documents, such as power of attorney, a recent picture of the person with dementia, copies of insurance and Social Security cards, their physician’s information and the phone number for the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900
