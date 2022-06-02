VENICE — Aiming for awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community, Venice Pride will be hosting events this weekend to mark the start of Pride Month in June.
"We expect it to be much bigger and better than the previous two," said Kathy Hanas about the annual Ride for Pride car parade occurring on Saturday.
Kicking off the weekend, Venice Pride is sponsoring a concert in Centennial Park on Friday with the Moxy Stardust Band performing from 7-9 p.m.
While working with Venice Main Street, Hanas said the concert is still on despite the potential forecast for rain. Along with the concert, there will be a city of Venice proclamation presented declaring Venice's Pride Month, she said.
If the weather holds out on Saturday, the organization will have its annual Ride for Pride car parade around downtown.
The parade will start at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with decorating cars at 1 p.m. The parade will then start at 1:30 p.m.
The parade route will go north on Nassau Street, turn right on Ponce de Leon Avenue, left onto Miami Avenue, right at Harbor Drive, then a right onto West Venice Avenue, right on Nokomis Avenue and will end back at the church.
After the parade, there will be an after-party held at Venice Wine and Coffee Company downtown. Hanas said this will be the first time the organization will have a celebration following the parade.
"It's really a let's just celebrate," Hanas said about the party to follow.
While Venice Pride is hosting the two events this weekend, Hanas mentioned the organization is working with Project Pride SRQ for events in Sarasota County throughout June.
Local eatery Ristorante San Marco in downtown Venice has joined Sarasota restaurants for Project Pride's Taste of Pride event from June 1-30. The event has a dining guide for participating restaurants along with a passport to get stamps at the restaurants people visit during the month.
Hanas said San Marco has the Venice Pride sticker in the doorway, which was "kinda cool."
The organization will also be present during the various Sarasota Pride events.
Venice Pride is a nonprofit organization created in 2019 that supports the local LGBTQ+ community.
Apart from the events held in June, Venice Pride also hosts an annual Venice Pride Festival in November.
While Venice is smaller than Sarasota, Hanas said the nonprofit has been well received from attending the farmers market and local businesses.
"It's starting to grow," Hanas said about the organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.