The Ramada by Wyndham Venice Hotel Venezia, a 146-bed facility, has been sold for $13.4 million.
Commonly called the Hotel Venezia, located at 425 U. S. 41 Bypass North, the business was sold to an as-yet-unnamed investor from Florida. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap announced the sale and said the buyer is a multifamily investor.
More than $12 million in upgrades and renovation has been completed on the hotel over the past 10 years. The hotel features a 10,000-square-foot meeting/event space, a fitness center, and an outdoor heated pool with a hot tub and a sundeck.
“Now, more than ever, commercial real estate investors from multifamily, retail and other property types are investing in Florida hotels in search of more opportunities and higher yields,” said Gabriel Shamay, senior associate in Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office. “An influx of capital in today’s market, coupled with a lack of available hotel inventory, allowed us to create a competitive environment and generate multiple offers for our seller.”
David M. Greenberg, the senior managing director with Marcus & Millichap, said hotels in Florida are selling at new highs.
“With the continued population migration to all parts of Florida, and companies relocating to Florida, hotel investments, across all class types, are happening at higher prices than we’ve ever experienced,” he said.
