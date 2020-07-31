VENICE — A total of 13 members of the Venice Area Board of Realtors are being honored.
The 13 were named as recipients of the Honor Society by a Florida Realtors association.
According to a news release, the association established the honor 32 years ago “to recognize members of local Boards and Associations who are active in the State Association.”
The association has 195,000 members.
“The Honor Society salutes members for participation at the local and national levels of the Realtor organization; for activity in NAR’s institutes, societies and councils; for designations earned; for educational activities and for political involvement,” the news release said.
Among those in Venice receiving the award are:
• Jim Mulvey – 1st year
• Don Zenner – 2nd year
• Jackie Robertson – 5th year
• Cindy Esselburn – sixth year
• Bebe Teichman – seventh year
• Renee Marquis – eighth year
• Jim Bath, Diane Fuchs and Maia Morrison – ninth year
• Erik Korzilius – 13th year
• Helen Moore – 19th year
• Sharyn Rose – 23rd year
• Chuck Bonamer – Lifetime Member – 27th year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.