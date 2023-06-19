The Triangle Inn

The Triangle Inn, home to the city's museum, is itself a beneficiary of historic preservation. It was moved to its present location on the city's Cultural Campus from a block away on Nov. 15, 1991. 

VENICE — It seems kind of fitting that the city's journey toward status as a certified local government took about 10 years.

CLG is a national program under the Department of the Interior that promotes historic preservation efforts through federal, state and local partnerships.


   
