Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) may get a decision from the County Commission on its proposed new hospital site Tuesday.
Or, if the Commission decides to end its meeting at 5 p.m., as it did in August when the public hearing on the hospital’s three land-use petitions began, it might not.
About 18 members of the public spoke at the Aug. 28 hearing, mostly to oppose the project. They won’t get another bite at the apple, but the more than 50 other people who signed up to speak and didn’t get a chance will still get to be heard.
At five minutes each, that’s more than four hours of public comment if they all show up Tuesday.
VRBH needs three approvals from the County Commission to build a new 210-bed facility southeast of the Jacaranda roundabout: of a comprehensive plan amendment to change the future land use designation of its proposed site to Office/Multi-Family from Moderate Density Residential; of rezoning from Residential Single-Family 3 to Office, Professional, Institutional Planned Development; and of a special exception to exceed the 35-foot height limit by building up to 85 feet.
It already has the state’s permission to build it and the county Planning Commission’s recommendation that three necessary land-use petitions be approved by the County Commission.
But it has faced vehement opposition from residents in that area who have voiced concerns at hearings and in voluminous emails about the impact the hospital might have on their property values because of increased traffic, noise, light and drainage.
Both the Planning Commission and the County Commission took a close look at traffic, both along East Venice Avenue, which is only two lanes from the roundabout to River Road, and through the roundabout itself.
The County Commission actually asked staff to look into what would be involved in widening East Venice Avenue to lessen the impact of the hospital.
Staff’s conclusion: There’s enough right of way to go from two to four lanes — but not to six — and doing it all the way to River Road would cost about $24 million and take about four years as a county-administered project.
VRBH’s timeline calls for opening the new hospital in about three years.
“It may be more efficient,” a Public Workd memo states, “to enter into a development agreement with the applicant for them to construct the roadway improvements in conjunction with their site development.”
There have already been discussions, the memo states, about VRBH four-laning East Venice Avenue from the roundabout to Wading Bird Lane, on the north side of the road aligned with the hospital property’s proposed eastern entrance. The cost for that would be about $2.8 million.
The memo also reaffirms the staff’s recommendation that VRBH be required to make improvements at the roundabout and River Road “to address the anticipated safety situations.” County regulations preclude any consideration of concurrency — additional traffic volume by itself — in the staff analysis.
But with the state stepping in to widen River Road, the staff recommends adding a condition that VRBH would only be required to improve the East Venice Avenue/River Road intersection if the state hasn’t put it in a work program or signed a contract for it.
The staff calculated the net mobility (former road impact) fees the hospital project will generate at build-out, including a medical office building, at almost $1.7 million after subtracting the amount it would have received from the residential community originally planned for the property.
The County Commission hearing will be held in chambers in the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m.
