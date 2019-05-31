Benjamin Brodersen has been named chief operating officer at Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH).
Reporting to CEO Karen Fordham, he will oversee the hospital’s day-to-day operations, including “facilities, systems and business processes to support the hospital’s teams that deliver patient care,” according to a press statement.
“Ben’s passion for creating a high-quality healthcare experience for our patients will be tremendously valuable as we move forward with our continuous improvement efforts as Venice’s community hospital,” Fordham said in the statement.
Broderson has more than 10 years of healthcare experience and comes to VRBH from HCA Blake Hospital in Bradenton, where he was vice president of Operations. Before that he was director of Surgical Services for HCA West Florida Division Performance Improvement in Tampa.
He also has worked at HCA Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville and Jewish Hospital and Baptist Hospital East, both in Louisville, Kentucky.
Brodersen has an MBA in Healthcare Sector Management from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts from Bob Jones University.
He is pursuing a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt in healthcare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.