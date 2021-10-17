VENICE — Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said he has to be cautious any time he goes into Haiti.
"Life in Haiti is tough," he said. "When you add 2019 and 2020 up, for us to say here (in America) that we’ve had it difficult ... I don’t know too many people of my circle of friends that have missed many meals.
"We complain about not having toilet paper on the grocery store shelves (and) that’s an inconvenience I suppose for us," he added, "but there in Haiti ... That’s been going on for years."
Seventeen people involved with an American Christian aid group were kidnapped Saturday by a gang in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, while leaving an orphanage, according to Christian Aid Ministries representatives.
Speer's group, the Venice-based Agape Flights, has been providing support to Haiti for years. Even moreso since the August earthquake.
Speer said the situation with CAM and other missionaries like them can be tragic at times.
"Recently, one of our missionary members were abducted and held for almost a week," he said.
Speer went on to say that the abduction was kept under wraps because the woman's husband and the couple's overseeing agency were told if they went public, "further measures would be taken."
Speer said the woman was released after negotiations, as well as "a lot of prayer and a lot of hard work."
He suspects the same will be the case for the 17 missionaries abducted Saturday.
"More than likely it will be resolved through negotiation and through diplomats and through people (involved)," Speer said. "Our U.S. Embassy, along with the Haitian government, will come together."
Speer added that part of the problem in Haiti is that the Haitian Parliament is only a third full due to lack of elections.
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his residence in the Port-au-Prince capital on July 7.
Ariel Henry replaced him and is Haiti’s current prime minister.
"You have a (prime minister) that has been sworn in, but not elected so eventually they (the citizens) are going to have to have some elections," Speer said. "Trying to get control of the country in order to have legitimate elections is a different challenge in and of itself."
When asked what the gangs might be negotiating for, Speer said it really comes down to money.
"I’ve been around Haiti long enough — and around the world long enough — to know when you meet someone who is desperate and someone who is just intentionally set on doing evil and doing harm to someone," Speer said.
"The gangs there (in Haiti), much like the gangs in this country, have no code for life and no respect for life," he added. "All they’re interested in is filling their own appetite."
