Pan-Mass Challenge 2022

Two Venice residents will be participating in the national Pan-Mass Challenge raising money for cancer research.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — More than 6,000 cyclists, including 30 Florida cyclists, will pedal in the Pan-Mass Challenge, which raises money for cancer research, on Aug. 6 and 7.

Venice residents Theodore Kramer and Jim Milde will be participating in the bike-a-thon across Massachusetts with one and two-day routes from 25 to 210 miles.

The challenge raises money for cancer research and patient care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The PMC is the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, donating 100% of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting of 55% of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

This year’s challenge has a goal of topping last year’s record-breaking gift of $66 million.

Since 2020, the PMC has raised more than $114 million for Dana-Farber, bringing its 42-year contribution to the institute to $831 million.

“We’re coming off of a record-breaking fundraising year for Dana-Farber, and we’re thrilled to be ‘back in the saddle’ this summer, bringing our PMC community together for our first traditional PMC weekend since 2019 with our sights set on making an even bigger impact in the fight against cancer,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC.


“We are so inspired by the dedication of our riders, volunteers, donors, sponsors and community members throughout the last two challenging years and can’t wait to see everyone on the road this August for the 43rd PMC.”

PMC 2022 will include 16 routes from 25 to 210 miles that are designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability.

Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer and more than 800 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients.

More than 150 Dana-Farber employees are committed to the cause as riders and volunteers as well, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.

The challenge is sponsored by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank.

For more information, call 800-WE-CYCLE or visit: pmc.org

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments