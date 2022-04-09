If you can get hold of a copy of the Venice News from back in the day, you will learn about the city’s early hotels, social clubs, the Venice Country Club, the Venice Croquet Club and the Woman’s Club, which will soon celebrate its 100th birthday, and that club’s gift to the city.
The club’s library would eventually become the Venice Public Library.
In 1951 came South Sarasota County Memorial Hospital, aka Venice Hospital, started with seed money from O.W. Caspersen, of Caspersen Beach fame. Most of the money for the hospital was raised from private donations.
The name was formally changed to Venice Hospital in 1962, and so it remained until 1995, when it was sold to the Sisters of Bon Secours and renamed Bon Secours Venice Memorial Hospital.
The money from that sale funded The Venice Foundation, which would later be renamed Gulf Coast Community Foundation of Venice and finally Gulf Coast Community Foundation (gulfcoastcf.org/).
The hospital was sold again in 2004, to Naples-based Health Management Associates, which renamed it Venice Regional Medical Center.
In 2014 HMA’s assets, including the hospital, were acquired by Community Health Systems, a Tennessee company. It was renamed Venice Regional Bayfront Health as part of the Bayfront health network, then renamed again last year to ShorePoint Venice when those hospitals were rebranded.
With the 10-year anniversary of that transaction coming up in 2024, it will be interesting to see if the hospital will be sold yet again, as has been rumored several times.
Meanwhile, it is undergoing major renovations.
Caspersen also donated the land used for the construction of the Venice Army Air Base in 1943. After the war, it became the Venice Municipal Airport. In 1960, 15 acres of that land would provide a major growth spurt to the city with the arrival of The Greatest Show on Earth.
Except for some minor hiccups with the economy’s ups and downs, the city has grown to become one of the most beautiful cities in the U.S., as well as one of the most culturally rich cities, led by the No. 2 community theater of some 10,000 in the U.S., the Venice Symphony, Venice Art Center, Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band, a plethora of service clubs and other organizations and individuals who have made this one of the most generous, giving cities in the U.S.
The annual Giving Challenge is coming up, April 26-27, from noon to noon. Your gifts of $25-$100 will be matched one to one by the Community Foundation with additional money from the Patterson Foundation.
Records are set year after year as money is donated to more than 700 participating organizations. Learn more at: cfsarasota.org/nonprofits/giving-challenge
In many cases, individual organizations will have donors ready to match those $25-$100 gifts to their favorite organization.
This area of Florida seems to have a high percentage of givers, which has resulted in its creation as the “Cultural Capital” of the state.
The beauty of the Giving Challenge is that even donations of $25 can make a bigger difference because of the matches.
If you can donate $25 to the theater or art center, symphony, chorale, Loveland Center, Sertoma, Kiwanis, etc., you will be helping to preserve what makes this area special.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation has grown from wise investing but also because of individuals and families who have established funds there.
The latter may well have been influenced by all those early Cleveland visitors and homebuyers. According to the Cleveland Branch of United Way, that city was the home of this country’s first modern community chest, the Cleveland Federation for Charity and Philanthropy.
In 1913, it raised $127,000 for 55 social service and charitable organizations.
In the 1920s, some of the same people who discovered Venice via the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, movers and shakers in Cleveland, created the Community Chest, which collected some $4 million for its 92 member agencies.
The national model of fundraising was just down the street from the BLE headquarters in what then was the sixth largest city in the U.S.
The Great Depression and end of the 1920s Florida Land Boom put a damper on all that, but fortunately, not forever.
Growth of the circus, especially after being purchased by Feld Enterprises, not only contributed to the city’s growth but also to the growth of Feld Entertainment into the largest traveling entertainment company in the world with the likes of its monster truck shows and Disney on Ice.
The company has announced that it will bring back The Greatest Show on Earth in 2023 but sadly, without those wonderful super intelligent elephants and horses and even the cute dog acts.
Its famous Clown College remained until about 1996, when it closed after graduating some 1,200 clowns from its beginning in 1968. By 1996, Feld Entertainment realized its circus had all the clowns it needed for many years to come.
So much for this week’s Venice history lesson.
If you are visiting, enjoy your stay even more by seeing a production at Venice Theatre (“To Kill a Mockingbird” opens April 15), a visit to the Venice Art center, Venice Museum and Archives, a performance at the Venice Performing Arts Center or Venice Community Center, and of course, some time at the beach hunting of prehistoric fossilized shark teeth.
Should you be here June 20-26, be sure to take part in aactWorldFest 2022, a week-long community theater festival featuring theaters from around the world.
Think Australia, Italy, Germany, and so on. There will be hour-long adjudicated productions plus classes in many aspects of theater form play writing to acting and more.
Call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit venicetheatre.org.
