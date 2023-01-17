219 W. Venice Ave.

This new rendering of the proposed renovation of 219 W. Venice Ave. that was presented to the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board on Jan. 12 shows divided windows and uniform arch keystones, as the board requested. Also, the rooftop cabana closest to the street has been removed.

VENICE — It's going to take at least one more bite of the apple for a downtown renovation proposal to get through the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board.

Applicant Hanneman Family Trust, which includes former City Council Member Martha Hanneman, is proposing a complete redo of 219 W. Venice Ave., including a rooftop restaurant.


