This new rendering of the proposed renovation of 219 W. Venice Ave. that was presented to the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board on Jan. 12 shows divided windows and uniform arch keystones, as the board requested. Also, the rooftop cabana closest to the street has been removed.
VENICE — It's going to take at least one more bite of the apple for a downtown renovation proposal to get through the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board.
Applicant Hanneman Family Trust, which includes former City Council Member Martha Hanneman, is proposing a complete redo of 219 W. Venice Ave., including a rooftop restaurant.
Known as the Nickel Building, after the man who had it built in 1926, the structure's ground floor has been vacant for years, and it was previously destined for the wrecking ball.
In 2017, back when the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review boards were separate, the ARB authorized demolition, contingent on the trust providing plans for the building that would replace it showing it would meet Historic Venice architectural control district standards.
Although it's in bad shape, architect John Bodziak told the HAPB, its structural steel is sound up to the second floor, making rehab doable.
The plans call for partitioning the first floor into three spaces for commercial use; creating four apartments, four offices and a conference room on the second floor; and putting a bar and restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating on the roof.
The building has four apartments now, he said, but only two are occupied. The offices could be used by the commercial tenants, he added.
Both the second and third floors would have a balcony projecting over the sidewalk. The new land development regulations wouldn't allow that but this application was filed when the previous land code was in place, Senior Planner Nicole Tremblay said.
Bodziak's first presentation of the design, at the board's Dec. 8 meeting, generated numerous comments from the board, which has five members who formerly served on the ARB.
He was agreeable to them, and returned to the board's Jan. 12 meeting with revised renderings showing, among other things, that he'd added muntins — dividers — to front-facing windows, taken out shutters and removed a rooftop cabana that would have been visible from the street.
Board Vice Chair Jon Barrick had observed at the prior meeting that nothing on the roof could be considered historic.
"We're breaking new ground here," he said.
The problem last week was that not all of the changes were represented on the renderings, so the matter was continued to the board's Jan. 26 meeting.
Bodziak said he was OK with the short time frame.
"This is a priority," he said. "I want to get this thing done."
