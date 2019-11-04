VENICE — Sign-ups have begun for the first class of the city of Venice’s first Citizens University.
The free eight-week program will offer 25 people who live or work in the city to get to know it better — from the inside.
It was the brainchild of a group of employees City Manager Ed Lavallee tasked with taking a different look at how things are done.
The City Council approved it in September after a presentation by Venice Police Capt. Eric Hill and Shirley Gibson, special events and marketing coordinator.
“It gives the community not only an opportunity to learn more about (city services) and to know the people who represent them, but it gives us an chance to share how passionate we are,” Hill said.
Using the police department’s Citizens Police Academy as a model, Citizens University will kick off Jan. 15, with sessions from 1 to 3:30 p.m. each Wednesday through March 4.
Participants will get acquainted with city staff and ask questions after presentations on how their department operates.
Many of the classes will be at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., but there will be field trips as well. Applicants accepted into the program will get a detailed schedule.
To apply, complete the fillable application form on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com. Click on “I Want To” at the top of the hompage, then on “Be a Part of the Citizens University” in the drop-down menu.
The completed application can be emailed to Gibson at sgibson@venicegov.com or mailed to City of Venice, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice FL 34285, Attn.: Shirley Gibson
For more information, email Gibson or call her at 941-882-7439.
The deadline to register is Dec. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.