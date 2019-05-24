Punta Gorda has one. Sarasota has several. Now Venice may be getting its first two. Rooftop pools, that is.
Developer Mike Miller this week described two redevelopment projects that could be destined to become "firsts" in the community. Both are condominiums; both will feature what are believed to be the first rooftop pools in Venice.
The team of Miller and real estate financier Frank Cassata, both with deep roots in Venice, continue to successfully corner the market on high end condos and townhouse redevelopment projects in the area.
The latest will be the transformation of a historic landmark at the corner the Tamiami Trail and W. Venice Avenue. It's the former site of Smitty's, Classics and more recently Pineapples restaurant on the southeast corner.
Cassata Square
Originally, Miller had hoped to build a boutique hotel on the property but negotiations with the Masonic Lodge to acquire enough property to make it work weren't successful. Instead, Cassata Miller Development, who purchased the property recently, plan to build a Mediterranean Revival style condo with six units above parking and retail shops. Four units would occupy the second floor, with two condos and a rooftop pool shared by all tenants on the third floor.
On the first floor will be retail, and possibly a small deli. Miller said he didn't think a ground floor restaurant would fit into the project.
A 3,400 square foot standalone bank with drive thru services, will occupy a portion of the property, formerly owned by The Venice Co., which leases retail property in downtown Venice. The Venice Co. will retain 30 spaces off Miami Avenue for tenant parking on the western most area of the property.
The new facility, 35 feet tall, will be called Cassata Square. Permits to demolish Pineapples, including FAA approval, are in process.
Floor plans for the condos range from 1,800 to 2,580 square feet in size, Miller said.
Miller said he anticipates permitting and review by the city will take up to eight months. Construction would commence by the spring of 2020.
Cassata Shores
Cassata Shores condominiums are planned to replace the Beach Side Food Mart at 225 The Esplanade N. It's the current site of a one-story convenience store, the only one in the area, just north of the Venice Beach access point and pavilion parking lot.
Miller said he asked residents at a recent public meeting if they'd prefer a beachside restaurant over one floor of parking on the site, or condos.
"We asked residents if they'd rather have condos or the restaurant. They unanimously agreed to condos", Miller said. It's subject to approval by City Council, but the property does require a rezone for condos."
"Nowadays, you have to be compatible with the neighbors so you might as wells start with them," Miller said.
The project was expected to be submitted to the city planning department on Friday.
The plan is to build three floors of condos, one condo per floor, over parking, and a shared rooftop pool.
"Those units will be expensive, so we can justify the rooftop pool, Miller said.
