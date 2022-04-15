A Sarasota County firefighter puts water on the smoldering remnants of a brush fire in South Venice in May 2021. Venice, North Port, Charlotte County and Sarasota County have all enacted recreational burn bans due to weather conditions.
VENICE — Sarasota and Charlotte counties, including all of the cities within, have issued burn bans due to recent dry weather conditions.
Venice Fire Rescue and Sarasota County Fire Department implemented a city and countywide recreational burn ban effective Friday.
The ban was issued because of dry weather conditions that pose a risk for increased wildfire potential.
Outdoor cooking fires in approved grills such as gas or charcoal BBQ grills are permitted; however, extreme caution is urged when using grills.
"Remember, when you do use a grill to only use it outdoors, in a safe location, away from your home or other buildings," Sarasota County Acting Fire Chief Mike Hartley stated in a news release. "Never leave a grill unattended while cooking. Before disposing of coals, be sure that the coals are completely cooled."
Fire pits or cooking pits are not permitted.
Both the city and county bans prohibit all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service.
Bonfires, campfires and the burning of vegetative debris are not allowed during the ban.
The burn ban will remain in effect until weather conditions change and the chance of wildfire decreases.
Should a wildfire occur, residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities, which many include evacuations in localized areas.
Local fire departments ask all residents to stay vigilant during the dry conditions.
