Venice, Sarasota residents involved in fatal Manatee County crash By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Apr 30, 2023 A passenger was killed and two people were injured in a crash in Manatee County shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.An SUV traveling south on U.S. 41 attempted to turn left onto Tallevast Road, in front of a pickup truck approaching in the northbound lane, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.The front of the pickup collided with the right side of the SUV, which rotated and hit a traffic light pole. The driver of the SUV, a 72-year-old Sarasota man, was seriously injured. The passenger, a 71-year-old Sarasota woman, was taken to a hospital and later died.The pickup driver, a 30-year-old Venice man, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.The crash remains under investigation.
