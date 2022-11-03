VENICE — Developer Pat Neal's lawsuit seeking reimbursement of alleged overpayments of building permit fees is barred by the statute of limitations, the city argues in a motion to dismiss the action.
The motion is scheduled for a hearing on Nov. 30.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26 by Neal Communities of SWF LLC and Neal Signature Homes LLC, alleges that at least since 2014, the city had been calculating permit fees in excess of its direct and indirect costs to enforce the Florida Building Code, in violation of Florida law.
The city valued projects for fee calculations based on the contract price, which can include nonconstruction costs, with "no apparent rational 'basis' or connection to the deferral or recovery of operating expenses, as required by law," the complaint states.
The excess charges were discovered in February 2020, it states.
It alleges overpayments of at least $1.45 million through June 30, 2021, and asks that the court declare Venice has effectively "inversely condemned" the funds, requiring repayment of the unconstitutional "taking" with interest, costs, and attorney's fees.
The city's motion to dismiss outlines changes in the fee ordinance made since 2021 to comply with changes in state law.
To the extent that the plaintiffs are challenging ordinances no longer in effect, their claims are being made too late, it says, so there is no present controversy to be decided and they should be dismissed without an opportunity to amend them.
And to the extent the plaintiffs are contesting fees assessed under a city permit resolution adopted this year, they don't allege they've paid any, so those claims should be dismissed as well, but with a chance to amend them.
It also seeks the dismissal with prejudice of the plaintiffs' claim of inverse condemnation, citing a case for the proposition that it is "beyond dispute" that taxes and fees aren't takings.
The city is represented by outside counsel Bowen & Schroth, of Eustis. The Sarasota office of Moore, Bowen & Reese represents Neal's companies.
