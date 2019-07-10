By GREG GILES
With no discussion on Tuesday, the Venice City Council approved a preliminary millage rate of 3.7 mills for Fiscal Year 2020. Members previously stated they weren’t interested in approving a tax increase this year. It’s the same mill rate as the current year. One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed taxable value.
The preliminary mill rate will be used to produce the official Truth in Millage, or TRIM, notice sent to all property owners in the City of Venice sometime in August. By law, Council can lower the rate at a September public hearing when the budget and final mill rate are formally adopted, but cannot increase it.
The TRIM notice provides property owners with information regarding ad valorem millage rates, budget hearing dates and non-ad valorem assessment information for fees such as fire and rescue services, solid waste services and stormwater utility collections, among others.
At Tuesday’s Council meeting not only was the preliminary mill rate set, but also the FY 2020 Debt Service Millage Rate at .6200 mills, which is a decrease from the current .6380 mills.
The board also approved dates for upcoming public hearings on the mill rate and budget for 5:01 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Bottom line: property values went up last year, and that’s largely what your tax bill will reflect. Thus, even holding the mill rate at 3.7 mills, expect your tax bill to go up.
Sarasota County’s total estimated taxable property values rose by 6.2 percent over last year to $62 billion. Venice’s total property values went up 5 percent to $5.2 billion.
