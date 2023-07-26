Pinky Stewart creates appliques for a quilt square at the Venice Community Center as she and a crew of quilters create lap quilts for children. Pinky and the others have a nice friendship and have turned their hobby into a blessing for the Venice community.
Suzanne Andrews has the Christmas in July spirit at Mothers Cupboard Spice Shoppe on Miami Avenue in Venice. Her shortbread cookies and tea were a hit with shoppers. Suzanne says, “Awesome cooks shop here.”
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Happy Birthday to Bill Millner as he celebrates his 95th.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
In front from left, newly ordained Father Alejandro Roldan, Bishop Frank Dewane and newly ordained Father Daniel Scanlon greet well-wishers at Epiphany Cathedral after the ordination.
While the city sizzles under the summer heat, there are a lot of fun things to celebrate in Venice.
At Epiphany Cathedral recently, Bishop Frank Dewane ordained Alejandro Roldan and Daniel Scanlon to the priesthood. More than 1,000 family, friends and well-wishers filled the Cathedral to participate in the traditional Catholic Church sacrament of Ordination.
