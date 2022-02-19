If you haven’t been to a Venice Symphony concert lately, you have missed more than wonderful music.
Guests of symphony were surprised at January’s Under the Big Top concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center by performers from Circus Arts Sarasota.
Stilt-walker Aaron Watkins and juggler Alex Deev entertained the crowd outside the VPAC for all three concerts. At the concert, the audience was treated to vintage circus video, including footage of Venice resident and long-time circus star Tito Gaona of the Flying Gaonas.
Gaona, his wife Renata and daughter Victoria also attended the concert.
Venice was home to The Greatest Show on Earth from 1960 to 1992 and a few years longer because of Clown College, which was created in Venice in 1968 and eventually closed here in 1996, a victim of its own success.
It had graduated more clowns than even the largest circus in the world could employ, including Chuck Sidlow, the Ringling show’s youngest boss clown. He is featured at the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling and will be featured in the Venice Circus Train Car Museum opening later this year at the Historic Venice Deport.
At February’s “A Night at the Oscars” concerts, guests were invited to pose with their very own “Oscar” outside the VPAC.
The concert featured Eric Rigler, the original piper on “My Heart Will Go On,” from the movie “Titanic.”
The Venice Symphony returns to the Venice Performing Arts Center, February 25-26, with Superheroes and Schumann. Think “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, a 19th century composer in Finland, whose interest in Finnish literature and mythology inspired his symphonic work.
While he also studied in Germany and Austria, he returned to his homeland, where he became Finland’s number one composer and a legend to this day.
Finlandia is a tone poem, which he first wrote in 1899 and revised the following year.
His fame grew in the 20th century, not only in Finland but on the European continent and beyond. He would create seven symphonies, many highly regarded symphonic poems based on nature and a world-wide reputation before his death in 1951.
Venice Symphony’s February concert will begin with “Finlandia” and then include stops in the Marvel and DC comics universe for music with Batman, Superman and Captain America, plus “The Dark World of Thor,” making this concert truly one for all ages and interests.
The concert will conclude with Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 in D Minor, featuring Concertmaster Marcus Ratzenboeck.
Student and teacher discounts are available. More information is available at:thevenicesymphony.org
For tickets, call 941-207-8822 or visit the symphony Box Office at 1515 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Southbridge Park in Venice, currently by appointment only. Masks are to be worn in the Venice Performing Arts Center while attending the symphony.
The VPAC is at 1 Indian Way on the campus of Venice High School. Parking is free in the lot at the VPAC. Valet parking is available for $5 at all Venice Symphony concerts.
