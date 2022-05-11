VENICE — A Venice teen was crowned Miss Teen Universe last week after she traveled to Nicaragua with the title of Miss Teen Universe USA.
“I had so much fun,” Morgan Claycomb, 17, said. “I’ve never experienced anything quite like this pageant ever in my life.”
Claycomb had been excited to travel for the international pageant in Nicaragua.
She said the overall experience and atmosphere of the country was great, with locals excited to see the pageant girls arriving. While there for the pageant, Claycomb got to sight-see and visit an active volcano.
But being crowned was the highlight of her weeklong trip to Nicaragua.
“I honestly didn’t think I was going to be called to be the winner,” Claycomb said.
She said she was holding hands with Miss Teen Universe Mexico and was expecting to be called for runner-up.
“I just had a complete moment of shock,” she said, when Miss Mexico was named runner-up she said.
Despite being in another country, Claycomb said the room of people from all different countries were chanting “USA” and rooting for her.
“In that moment that I was being crowned, I was just on cloud nine,” Claycomb said.
Now with the international title, Claycomb said she will go wherever the title takes her.
So far, she has been invited to fashion weeks in Nicaragua, Mexico, New York and Paris.
While jetting around the world, she will also continue to grow her social media platform while sharing messages that mean a lot to her.
During the competition, she had to share a message that was important to her while on the stage. Claycomb chose to talk about mental health awareness, “and really pushing the ‘You Are Enough’ platform.”
She wants to use her win to continue pushing for mental health awareness. Since her message in the pageant, Claycomb said hundreds of people from across the world have reached out, thanking her for speaking about mental health.
“It’s a global issue,” she said.
Since her crowning last week, Claycomb was still excited about the entire experience.
“I’m just really happy that I am able to hold this title and bring it home to our little town in Venice,” Claycomb said. “Thank you to everybody that has supported me.”
