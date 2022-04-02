VENICE — At Venice Theatre’s Presidents Club dinner Monday evening, Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush revealed the upcoming 2022-2023 Season of shows to nearly 200 donors.
Theatre patrons who give at the $1,000 level and above were treated to a cocktail hour and dinner from Gold Rush BBQ. Guests were in good spirits at the sunny and warm outdoor event held on the theater’s three-building campus.
After Development Director Eric Watters and General Manager Kristofer Geddie thanked donors and updated them about The Next Act Capital Campaign, Sato Ambush described with great enthusiasm each show of the 73rd Season.
Four different subscription packages went on sale Friday, April 1 and can be purchased online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115.
The box office is not open for walk-up customers at this time.
Here is Venice Theatre’s 73rd Season of Great Stories:
THE JERVEY SERIES
• Sept. 16 — Oct. 2, 2022
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson
Four bodacious women lose their heads (literally) in this irreverent, women-centered tragicomedy set during the French Revolution.
This witty, thought-provoking, raucously funny adventure was inventively conceived by one of today’s most-produced American playwrights.
• Oct. 21- Nov. 20, 2022
A Hit Broadway Musical (To be announced July 15, 2022)
Based on a British film, this sweet, sexy, fiery musical will blow your mind. It won six Tony Awards in 2013, including Best Score for a certain 1980s icon.
• Jan. 13 — Feb. 5, 2023
“You’ve Got a Friend” (working title) Conceived by Scott Keys and Michelle Kasanofsky
Once the details are announced, you’ll come running to hear a tapestry of songs that will make the earth move under your feet.
If you’re down and troubled, inject your soul with some sweet rock ‘n’ roll and brighten up even your darkest night.
• Feb. 24 — March 26, 2023
“Gypsy: A Musical Fable.” Music by Jule Styne; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by Arthur Laurents
Based on “Gypsy: A Memoir” by Gypsy Rose Lee.
Speculated by many (including New York Times critic Ben Brantley) to be the greatest of all American musicals, “Gypsy” tells the story of one woman’s efforts to get her daughters into show business.
Featuring musical theatre standards like “Some People,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and the show-stopping “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” Gypsy helped launch Stephen Sondheim’s career and earned Mama Rose a place in the theatrical canon as the quintessential Stage Mother.
• April 28 — May 14, 2023
“Death of a Salesman” by Arthur Miller
This Pulitzer and Tony Award Winner tells the iconic American story of Willy Loman, who made his living riding on a “smile and a shoeshine.”
About to lose his job and haunted by missed opportunities and a troubled past, he continues to chase his elusive American Dream while his wife struggles to help him.
THE STAGE 2 SERIES IN THE PINKERTON THEATRE
• Sept. 9 — 25, 2022
“God’s Country” By Steven Dietz
A riveting, highly theatrical docudrama about those dedicated to revolution against the U.S. government and the expulsion from “God’s Country” of non-Aryans.
Three narrative spines are skillfully interwoven in this thought-provoking, unsettling, and challenging fare that examines America’s dark soul, and asks, “What can/should we do about it?”
• Jan. 20 — Feb. 12, 2023
“The Cemetery Club” by Ivan Menchell
A funny, sweet-tempered, moving romantic comedy about three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. The Broadway production was so popular that it was made into a film starring Ellen Burstyn, Dianne Ladd and Olympia Dukakis.
• March 3 — 19, 2023
“Roe” by Lisa Loomer
A theatrically innovative play about the history of and human backstories behind the 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision.
Far from being an “issue” play, “Roe” presents the spectrum of the abortion debate without taking a side, and thoughtfully examines the moment in recent history when our nation changed.
• May 5 — 28, 2023
“Lizzie Stranton” by Lydia R. Diamond
On the eve of the Apocalypse, Lizzie, First Lady of the USA, hatches a plan with her global female contemporaries to end the war by withholding sex until the world is united in peace – No Peace – No Piece!
MORE OFFERINGS
• July 19 — 24, 2022 (Jervey Theatre)
“The Fantasticks” — Book and Lyrics by Tom Jones; Music by Harvey Schmidt
Try To Remember a time when this romantic charmer wasn’t enchanting audiences around the world. “The Fantasticks” is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers.
The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.
• July 30 — Aug. 1, 2022 (Jervey Theatre)
“Godspell Jr.” — Book by John Michael Tebelak Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Based on “The Gospel According to St. Matthew”
Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on Stephen Schwartz’s first major musical theater offering that inspired a generation.
• Oct. 22 — Nov. 7, 2022 (Pinkerton Theatre)
“Arabian Nights” Adapted by Domenic Cooke
Through a mixture of song, dance, puppetry and illusion, these magical folk stories of the Islamic Golden Age deliver a message of acceptance, freedom and forgiveness.
• Nov. 18 — Dec. 20, 2022 (Pinkerton Theatre)
“Xanadu” — Book by Douglas Carter Beane; Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar
Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, “Xanadu” is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.
• Dec. 10 — 20, 2022 (Jervey Theatre)
“A Christmas Carol” — Original Book & Lyrics by Scott Keys; Original Music by E. Suzan Ott; Additional Music by Scott Keys, Jason Brenner, and Eli Schildkraut; Adapted from the original story by Charles Dickens
Travel to Victorian London for our original musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story where you’ll meet Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Brad Wages) as he reflects on his past, present and possible future.
• March 30 — April 2, 2023 (Jervey Theatre)
“The Silver Foxes”
This professionally-directed volunteer troupe has been bringing entertainment to the area for more than 25 years. Each March, they bring a full-scale production to the Jervey Theatre, led by director Brad Wages.
• March 31 — April 23, 2023 (Pinkerton Theatre)
“Little Women,” The Broadway Musical. Book by Allan Knee; Music by Jason Howland; Music by Mindi Dickstein. Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in a glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.
The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.
In all, the theater will be producing 16 shows from July 2022 through June 2023. Subscription packages went on sale April 1 and can be purchased online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115.
