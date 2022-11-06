VENICE — “We shall find a way.”
That was a text message received by Venice Theatre’s Producing Executive Director Murray Chase onSept. 28 as Hurricane Ian blew into the region.
The text message was from Venice Theatre board member Doug Taylor.
It was just two weeks before the scheduled opening of “Kinky Boots” at Venice Theatre. But the theater was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
On Tuesday, theater fans learned about the text and what it meant in an informational session about the theater called “Benny and Friends,” referring to the theater’s artist director, Benny Sato Ambush.
The group met in a newly created 124-seat theater in the Raymond Center and learned so much more about the storm and its aftermath to Venice Theatre.
Lucky to even get out of his neighborhood Thursday morning, he made his way to the theater. He knew it was “not good” but when he walked to the back parking lot and met a group of employees looking at the damage, he said it was like being “gut-punched.”
More than a glimmer of hope
Permits had already been issued by the city for the renovation of the Raymond Building.
“We had an architect and a contractor,” Chase said.
By Saturday, the architect and a contractor were at the theater. Theater employees were doing everything from rearranging tickets to creating a new 124-seat venue in the Raymond Center so that most of the season would go on, although with a modified schedule in a modified space.
The renovation of the Raymond Center would be tabled until the damaged building could be repaired at a cost that might go as high as $7 million. Chase and the board expected that about half of that would be covered by insurance.
As that project got underway, the theater’s production manager and technical director John Andzulis had to acquire lighting and sound equipment and also figure out how to best utilize it in the small space and with a low ceiling instead of a stage house.
Box office manager Barbara Mullen was using her personal cellphone as the theater would have no phone service for weeks and there were thousands of tickets that would need to be changed.
“Kinky Boots” was being delayed until January 2024 as there was no way to downsize such a show. To make matters worse, all the costumes were destroyed by Ian, “even the boots,” Chase said.
“Kris (Geddie) is trying to coordinate our concert schedule (15-plus concerts)” Chase said of the theater’s business manager. “Some will be at the VPAC, some at Venice Community Center and a couple at the Pine View Auditorium. We will accommodate as many as possible.”
Christening the new 124-seat space in the Raymond Center while the Jervey Mainstage Theatre is rebuilt will be “Hamlet POV” (Nov. 18-20), starring Vera Samuels.
Nationally known
Venice Theatre is the second largest community theater in the United States, second only to the Omaha Playhouse, which is in a city of some 450,000 residents. The Venice population is about 23,000.
Because of the smaller temporary venue in the Raymond Center, Chase has cast fewer actors, and set designer Tim Wisgerhof is redoing much of the set for “A Christmas Carol.” The cast also has been reduced.
Venice Theatre also has an extensive schedule of concerts by such name groups as Herman’s Hermits. These concerts yield extra income between scheduled shows.
A lot on its schedule
“We are going to move heaven and earth and the city thinks it’s possible to open one year from today,” Chase said Nov. 1. “It is a 96-year-old building. We want to make sure it will continue for many more decades.”
He said the building withstood 115 mph winds, but a 140 mph wind “punched a hole in the back wall and the wind destroyed the fly loft.”
“Some of the siding was two blocks away and 12 hours of rain poured through the big hole,” he said. “We will open with more space than before but while the rebuilding goes on, we need to pay our staff and utilities and insurance.”
Sandy Davison, the theater’s director of its Education Department, reported that all the classes are up and running, although in a variety of locations.
Just weeks after losing its mainstage, fly loft, stage area, countless seats in the Jervey Theatre, plus all that gear, Venice Theatre has a schedule for both the 90-seat Pinkerton beginning in January and the 124-seat Raymond center stage beginning Nov. 18.
With that crew of employees, volunteers, board members and its many fans, shows will go on. Mainstage productions must be smaller for at least a year.
Development director Eric Watters spoke about the money it will take to restore what has been lost, and make it last for many more generations.
“I’m the guy who has to come up with the scratch,” he said.
Watters said the board stepped up to the plate right away with a promise to match up to $500,000 for all donations up to Dec. 31.
He said they’ve received financial gifts from around the world and asked participants to reach out to their hometown theaters.
“There will be more matching to come next year. This is a 14-month project. We will need $288,000 a month,” he said. “We have never raised that much before but this theater is one of the top five reasons that people move here. It will be a long haul, and we need everyone to participate.”
