The first First Tuesday audience at Venice Theatre' Raymond Center

Some of the audience at Venice Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for “Benny & Friends.” These informational programs will continue on the first Tuesday of the month for the next several months in the Raymond Center on the campus of Venice Theatre.

VENICE — “We shall find a way.”

That was a text message received by Venice Theatre’s Producing Executive Director Murray Chase onSept. 28 as Hurricane Ian blew into the region.


Murray Chase is the producing executive director of Venice Theatre.
"A Christmas Carol" will will have a new set this season thanks to Ian

John Andzulis, Venice Theatre’s production manager and technical director, shows resident scenic designer Tim Wisgerhof’s plans for the new set for “A Christmas Carol,” which will open in the temporary Raymond Center Theater on Dec. 11.
Meet Benny and Friends in the Raymond Center

Join Benny Sato Ambush and his friends meet in the new theater space within the Raymond Center at Venice Theatre on the first Tuesday of each month for information on such things as progress on rehabbing the Jervey Mainstage Theatre and other theater happenings.

