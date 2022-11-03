VENICE -- "We shall find a way."
That was a text message received by Venice Theatre's producing executive director Murray Chase on the afternoon of Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian blew into Venice and points south.
He didn't know what that text meant but he had a bad feeling.
The text message was from Venice Theatre board member Doug Taylor.
Chase and wife Lori were in their home in Englewood as the storm's fury increased.
It was just two weeks before the scheduled opening of "Kinky Boots" at Venice Theatre. Performers had learned their lines, and all the costumes were completed, ready for an opening night that would not happen.
This past Tuesday, Nov. 1, fans of the theater learned about the text and what it meant in a special informational session about the theater called "Benny and Friends," referring to the theater's artist director, Benny Sato Ambush.
The group met in a newly created 124-seat theater in the Raymond Center and learned so much more about the storm and its aftermath in relation to the second most important community theater in the U.S. -- Venice Theatre.
The storm raged through most of the night, creating downed trees and flood zones and causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. It was several hours before Chase would learn the terrible truth behind that text message.
Lucky to even get out of his neighborhood Thursday morning, he made his way to the theater. He knew it was "not good" but when he walked to the back parking lot and met a group of employees looking at the damage, he said it was like being "gut-punched."
The tattered projection screen and the theater's red velvet stage curtain hung in shreds; yet one thing remained -- the chandelier used in the main stage production of "The Revolutionists."
Its final performances would not happen
More than a glimmer of hope
Permits had already been issued by the city for the renovation of the Raymond Building, which was to be the theater's education center at the north end of its campus.
"We had an architect and a contractor," Chase said.
By Saturday, the architect and a contractor were at the theater. Theater employees were doing everything from rearranging tickets to creating a new 124-seat venue in the Raymond Center so that most of the season would go on, although with a modified schedule in a modified space -- one without a stage house.
The renovation of the Raymond Center would be tabled until the damaged building could be repaired at a cost that might go as high as $7 million. Chase and the board expected that about half of that would be covered by insurance.
As that project got underway, the theater's production manager and technical director John Andzulis had to acquire lighting and sound equipment and also figure out how to best utilize it in the small space and with a low ceiling instead of a stage house.
Box office manager Barbara Mullen was using her personal cell phone as the theater would have no phone service for weeks and there were thousands of tickets that would need to be changed.
"Kinky Boots" was being delayed until January 2024 as there was no way to downsize such a show. To make matters worse, all the costumes were destroyed by Ian, "even the boots," Chase said.
While the 90-seat Pinkerton was not destroyed, that side of the building had water damage from holes punctured in the roof. Thirty employees of ServPro were on the job within days to address all those water-soaked areas.
That bill alone would be $600,000.
"We think we will open in the Pinkerton in January with the regular season," Chase said.
"Kris (Geddie -- business manager and director of diversity) is trying to coordinate our concert schedule (15-plus concerts)" Chase said. "Some will be at the VPAC, some at Venice Community Center and a couple at the Pine View Auditorium. We will accommodate as many as possible."
Christening the new 124-seat space in the Raymond Center while the Jervey Mainstage Theatre is rebuilt will be "Hamlet POV" (Nov. 18-20), starring Vera Samuels.
The one-person production walked away from the state competition of the American Association of Community Theatres with every award for which it qualified this past fall. If it wins regionals, it will progress to the national competition in 2023.
Venice Theatre is not stranger to national competition.
Venice Theatre is nationally known
Venice Theatre is the second largest community theater in the United States, second only to the Omaha Playhouse, which is in a city of some 450,000 residents. The Venice population is about 23,000.
Because of the smaller temporary venue in the Raymond Center, Chase has cast fewer actors, and set designer Tim Wisgerhof is redoing much of the set for "A Christmas Carol." The cast also has been reduced.
This season, 28 actors will perform 52 parts, with Brad Wages returning as Scrooge. The show will open on Dec. 2 and play through Dec. 19.
Venice Theatre also has an extensive schedule of concerts by such name groups as Herman's Hermits. These concerts yield extra income between scheduled shows.
Theater has a lot on its water-ravaged schedule
"We are going to move heaven and earth and the city thinks it's possible to open one year from today (Nov. 1)," Chase said.
"It is a 96-year-old building. We want to make sure it will continue for many more decades.
"The old building withstood winds of 115 mph but when it got to 140 mph, it punched a hole in the back wall and the wind destroyed the fly loft. Some of the siding was two blocks away and 12 hours of rain poured through the big hole (where the fly loft had been).
"We will open with more space than before but while the rebuilding goes on, we need to pay our staff and utilities and insurance.
"The board has taken a leadership role. Nobody, after those first few minutes, has said anything about not coming back."
Sandy Davison, the theater's director of its Education Department, reported that all the classes are up and running, although in a variety of locations.
The Silver Foxes are rehearsing at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Dance classes are rehearsing at Starz Choice.
This week, three rows of additional seats are going into the temporary Raymond Center stage.
"We couldn't be where we are without the theater volunteers and staff." Andzulis added. "I lost over a million dollars in lighting. I am reaching out to other theaters."
He also is dealing with a smaller stage and no fly loft for all the tech gear needed for various productions while borrowing equipment to replace some of what was lost to Ian's wrath.
Yet, just weeks after losing its mainstage, fly loft, stage area, countless seats in the Jervey Theatre, plus all that gear, Venice Theatre has a schedule for both the 90-seat Pinkerton beginning in January and the 124-seat Raymond center stage beginning Nov. 18.
With that crew of employees, volunteers, board members and its many fans, shows will go on and while mainstage productions must be smaller for at least a year, the talent will be up to Venice Theatre standards in each venue.
Development director Eric Watters spoke about the money it will take to restore what has been lost, and make it last for many more generations.
"I'm the guy who has to come up with the scratch," he said, adding that the board stepped up to he plate right away with a promise to match up to $500,000 for all donations up to Dec. 31.
"There will be more matching to come next year. This is a 14-month project. We will need $288,000 a month...
"I want everyone of you to be an ambassador. I encourage you (speaking to the assembled audience) to give at least $1,000 to the theater. That is $83.33 a month for 12 months.
"We have never raised that much before but this theater is one of the top five reasons that people move here. It will be a long haul, and we need everyone to participate.
"We are getting gifts from the U.S. and around the world, $1,000 from a theater in Carmel, Indiana.
"Be an ambassador for this theater. Contact your hometown theater to put something in their programs with (Venice Theatre) contact information.
"Manatee Players is doing a benefit and so is Booker High School of the Performing Arts."
As Watters finished speaking, a theater employee handed him a Visa card for a $1,000 donation..
To order tickets for the theater's revised schedule and keep up with progress on the restoration the theater, visit:
For still more information, mark the first Tuesday of the month on your calendar now (for the next several months) for the next installments of Benny & Friends and updates on the state of Venice Theatre.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com.
