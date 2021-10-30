VENICE — Venice Theatre will be holding two events this weekend, along with its 2021-2022 season shows.

Venice Theatre’s teen improv troupe will present “Halloween Improviganza” on Halloween night.

The troupe, called “Breakfast 4 Dinner,” will perform both short and long-form improv games at 7:30 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre on Sunday.

The group “All About Soul” will be performing Billy Joel songs in the Jervey Theatre on Sunday and Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the “Halloween Improviganza” are $10 and tickets for “A Tribute to Billy Joel” are $39.

Tickets can be found at VeniceTheatre.org

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments