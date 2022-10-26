If you own a house in Venice, Florida, consider yourself a smart investor.
You and your neighbors not only take pride in your homes but also take pride in having one of the most beautiful downtowns. And you also care about and support the arts.
Even if you are among the tiny number of people who have never seen a play at Venice Theatre or an exhibition at Venice Art Center or listened to a concert performed by the Venice Symphony, the Venice Chorale or the Venice Concert Band, your house is worth more because the people who support such organizations traditionally will pay more to live in an area with such organizations.
That Venice is a beautiful city can be credited to two Harvard graduates: city planner John Nolen and landscape architect Prentiss French.
The the city is an arts mecca owes much to the kind of people who came to Venice because of that plan, even if they knew nothing of Nolen or even the concept of city planning.
That plan made for a beautiful city, which has become even more beautiful over the years.
Planned cities range in size from tiny to as large as Washington, D.C. and New York City. This year, no sooner than Hurricane Ian tried to destroy this mecca of beauty and culture, Venice got word that it had won a first place award from the America in Bloom organization for cities in the population size of 8,000 to 20,000.
The city also won two special awards: Catching Community Spirit – Digital & Social Media Communications and Alive with Flowers – Sunbeam Social Media Award.
With Venice Theatre looking as though it had been destroyed on the morning of Sept. 29, these awards could not have come at a better time. The hanging planters downtown had been removed before the storm but the sidewalk planters seem to have miraculously survived a storm that knocked down trees and light poles and destroyed the theater’s stagehouse — but not its spirit.
Larger trees seemed to suffer more than smaller ones, and fences all over town were either moved several feet to one side, topped over almost totally or battered in such a way that posts remained but not all of the panels.
At my house, my neighbor’s older fence was moved into my side yard and my newer fence on the back of my property lost no posts but a few panels that remain on the ground ready to be put back — I hope.
A giant tree on Airport Road and a similar tree on my street forced many people heading for the beach to head east and north to find another east-west road leading to Harbor Drive.
But the road blocks were gone the next day and as piles of storm damaged trees began to fill lawns, it was the plight of that theater that consumed so many of us.
I could not even see how bad it was for two days until my favorite came and opened my heavy hurricane door as we were still out of power.
My hurricane-proof house had proved itself and I could only hope that similar construction would be used to replace the stagehouse at Venice Theatre so that the theater could return to its onward and upward path that has made it the number two community theater in the U.S.
The 100-year-old Omaha Community Playhouse is considered number one but Omaha has a population of some 450,000, yet nowhere near as many volunteers as Venice does with nearing 1,500 volunteers and a population of some 23,000.
Both have similar budgets — about $4 million a year and similar programs and even theater spaces and number of employees.
That says something about the kind of people who live in Venice. Venetians definitely support the arts and also care about their homes and the beauty of this special city.
That equates to high real estate values and yet taxes here are low compared to so many other cities, especially those in the north.
I have appreciated that fact for 25 years-plus in Venice, where my taxes are yet to approach what they were in the Heights area east of Cleveland while my house has soared in value because it is in Venice with Venice Theatre, Art Center, Symphony and those wonderful Bloom Team volunteers from VABI.
Despite all that, my taxes on my smaller house remain lower today than what I was paying for my larger house in Shaker Heights.
And while we had the famous Cleveland Playhouse, a professional regional theater and a few community theaters such as Cain Park in Cleveland Heights and the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in Chagrin Falls, only the Cleveland Playhouse could rival Venice Theatre.
If you have not been to Venice Theatre, it will be challenging to get a ticket in the coming months but if ever there were a time to experience what Venice Theatre is about, this is your chance.
That team of professionals and volunteers will give more than 100 percent to put on quality productions even while doing so in improvised quarters while the new stagehouse and Jervey Mainstage Theatre is replaced with something even better.
If you can’t get a ticket, make a donation. Send what you can afford: from price of a single ticket to the price of a season package, or more.
That theater is so important to this city and to each of us who lives here. In the early morning after Ian departed, my phone calls and voice mails were all about the “destruction” of the theatre.
Fortunately, while the loss of the stagehouse was a bad thing, with the help of everyone in town, the show will go on and that theater will be better than ever by the time it celebrates its 75th anniversary.
And, by then, even though there may be a bit of a slump in real estate, your house should be worth even more.
“It takes a village” and Venice is living proof of that. Hopefully, our villagers will prove my point and give to Venice Theatre in its time of need following Ian’s visit to Venice on Sept. 28.
Whatever you give will help — whether a few dollars or a million dollars. Not much remains of the mainstage red curtain but if some volunteer could cut that into squares and put them up for sale, perhaps that could be an income source and reminder of the theater which will be all the better.
Venice Theatre is your theater and one of the organizations that makes your city so unique and, in the words of our paper’s beloved social columnist, Fran Valencic — “special.”
Give whatever you can and in the case of this catastrophic event — as often as you can. Go to https://venicetheatre.org/donate
