Venice Theatre offers intro to adult improv

Venice Theatre’s Education Department offers Improv for adults this summer.

Expanding its learning opportunities for all ages, Venice Theatre’s education department has added Armenian Puppetry Workshops.

A rare opportunity to learn the art of puppetry from Armenians, this unique workshop will focus on using puppets and marionettes, physical theater, and aspects of the Stanislavski method.

The workshop will result in short performances that will be presented during the aactWORLDFEST closing ceremony in June.

An afternoon session is being offered for students ages 8-12 and an evening session for students ages 13 through adult.

In its goal to offer something for everyone, the theater once again offers Improv for Teens.

Audition for Venice Theatre’s Teen Improv Troupe with director Charley Riggs and visiting guest artist Casey Berkery.

Auditions will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. on June 2. Rehearsals will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Director Charley Riggs is auditioning teens for the theater’s Teen Improv Troupe, aka “The Teenyboppers.” Cast members that were in the troupe in the spring will need to audition again.


The troupe will meet weekly on Saturdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., June 11 to August 13. (No rehearsal Saturday, June 25.)

Teen Improv rehearsals will explore popular improv games, techniques, and concepts in a fun, fast-paced environment. Cast members need to attend all rehearsals, the technical rehearsal from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the performance on the Pinkerton Stage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.

For more information, contact Kelly Duyn at kellyduyn@venicetheatre.net or call 941-486-8679.

Introduction to Improv for Adults

Intro to Improv Class for Adults begins July 11 at 6 p.m. and will run for 7 weeks. The cost is $147.

Learn the basics of improvisational storytelling in this entry-level adult improv class. The class will introduce concepts and play a variety of improv games, short-form and long-form. Register at: venicetheatre.coursestorm.com/course/intro-to-improv-for-adults

To learn more about additional classes for all ages, plus children's camps, visit: venicetheatre.coursestorm.com

