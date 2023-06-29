VENICE — Venice Theatre presents a return engagement of "The Cemetery Club" opening in The Pinkerton Theatre on Friday, July 14, and running through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Adult tickets are $35, college/educator tickets are $22, and youth tickets are $15.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments