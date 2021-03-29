VENICE — On Monday night, in the parking lot behind Venice Theatre, the schedule for the coming full season at Venice Theatre was announced.
The drone photo by Peter Tavino shows the Venice Theatre fans happily listening to what the future seasons will hold as opposed to “the season that wasn’t” — thanks to COVID-19.
Many new offerings are included in the list — but it also includes a longtime Venice tradition of sorts — the theater’s annual Christmas present to the community: “Charles Dickens: A Christmas Carol” with Brad Wages as Ebenezer Scrooge for the second time.
It would have been the third time except that a certain pandemic got in the way of nearly the entire previous season.
Even the announcement was different as the pandemic continues. Instead of being inside the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage Theatre, the announcement was delivered in the parking lot behind the theater with all the cars in Centennial Park lot and elsewhere to accommodate circles of chairs at safe distances in the theater’s parking lot.
The first show actually will be a Generations productions in July but the list begins with the official main stage season in the Jervey Mainstage.
Venice Theatre 2021-2022 Season
MAINSTAGE
• Sept. 24 — Oct. 10: “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani
In the remotel town of Almost, Maine, residents fall in and out of love in unexpected and comical ways.
• Oct. 29 — Nov. 28: — “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” Music and lyrics by David Nehls with book by Betsy Kelso
Starke, Florida has everything: agoraphobia, ‘80s nostalgia, road kill, a broken electric chair, kleptomania, strippers and disco. Trailer Park filled every performance in its 2009, 2011 and 2013 runs.
• Jan. 14 — Feb. 6, 2022: “Ain’t Misbehavin’” The Dats Waller Musical Show, conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz.
At Harlem’s Cotton Club, Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to fame. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” evokes the energy of this American original. Winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical.
• Feb. 25 — March 27, 2022: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Music by Alan Menkenm, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton.
Meet Belle, Gaston, a castle of talking inanimate objects and a prince under a spell. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, the stage version includes your favorite songs by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway show was nominated for nine Tony Awards.
• April 15 — May 1, 2022: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Adapted by Christopher Sergel from the novel by Harper Lee.
The facade of a Alabama town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Lawyer Atticus Finch defends him in a trial that rocks the community. As told through the eyes of Atticus’ young daughter, this work explores prejudice, compassion and courage.
STAGE TWO SEASON
• Aug. 27 — Sept. 5: “An Act of God,” by David Javerbaum
Based on a book by former “Daily Show” writer David Javerbaum, “An Act of God” is an irreverent conversation with God in which the almighty reveals secrets of the Bible, updates The 10 Commandments and answers humankind’s existential questions.
• Sept. 24 — Oct. 10: “The Mystery of Irma Vep — A Penny Dreadful,” by Charles Ludlum
“A true vaudeville tour de farce... It’s wonderful.” -Time. The spoof of melodramas is a quick-change marathon in which two actors play all the roles. A sympathetic werewolf, a vampire, and an Egyptian princess take you from the moors of England to Egypt and back again in this campy mas terpiece.
• Nov. 19 — Dec. 19: “Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays,” music, lyrics and book by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett
Welcome to Pelican Roost a sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and retirement may never be the same.
• Jan. 21 — Feb. 20, 2022: ”Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” by Lanie Robertson
One of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this intimate musical biography is highlighted in 1959.
• March 4 — April 3, 2022: “The Last Five Years,” by Jason Robert Brown
Drama Desk winner, “The Last Five Years,” was named one of Time Magazine’s 10 best shows of 2001.Two cast members chronicles the five-year life of a marriage.
• April 15 — May 1, 2022: “Blackbird,” by David Harrower
Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. Fast forward to today where she confronts him to demand answers. The Telegraph calls it “an extraordinary, no-holds-barred drama.”
• May 13 — 29, 2022: “Hamlet,” by William Shakespeare
Prince Hamlet discovers his uncle, Claudius, killed his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy directed by Murray Chase will have you on the edge of your seat.
GENERATIONS
• July 8-11, 14-17, 2021: “Young Frankenstein,” by Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan; music and lyrics by Mel Brooks
The adaptation of Mel Brooks’ film will leave you in stitches. Travel with Dr. Frankenstein (that’s Fronkensteen) to a castle in Transylvania as he seeks to fulfill his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse back to life.
• July 30 — Aug. 1, 2021: ”Getting to Know … Once Upon a Mattress,” by Mary Rogers, Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer
In the musical of “The Princess and the Pea,” Princess Winnifred is an awkward girl competing for Prince Dauntless, whose mother has declared he must marry a “true” princess before anyone in the kingdom can have a marriage.
• Oct. 22 — Nov. 7, 2021: “She Kills Monsters,” by Qui Nguyen
A comedic romp into the world of Dungeons and Dragons — a dramatic comedy with fairies, ogres and ‘90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to Dungeons and Dragons.
• Dec. 10 — 20, 2021: “A Christmas Carol,” original book and lyrics by Scott Keys; original music by Susan Ott. Additional music by Scott Keys, Jason Brenner and Eli Schildkraut. Adapted from the original story by Charles Dickens. With Brad Wages returning for the second time in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Travel to Victorian London for the Venice Theatre’s musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story where you’ll meet Ebenezer Scrooge as he reflects on his past, present and possible future.
• May 20 — 29, 2022: “Bugsy Malone,” book by Alan Parker; music by Paul Williams
This pint-sized classic is a tongue-in-cheek look inside the gangster films of the 1920s. Based on the 1976 film and featuring a catchy score by the composer of “The Muppet Movie,” “Bugsy Malone” is clean, comedic fun.
