Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series will present Steven Dietz’s riveting docudrama “God’s Country,” opening in The Pinkerton Theatre on Friday, Sept. 9, and running through Sunday, Sept. 25.
“God’s Country” includes violent and graphic images, adult language and heavy adult themes. Audience discretion is advised.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Adult tickets are $29. Tickets for college students and educators are $21. Youth tickets are $15.
Seating in the black box Pinkerton Theatre is general admission. Tickets are on sale now at venicetheatre.org or by phone at 941-488-1115.
The box office is not yet open for walk-up business.
Speaking to the challenging theme of Dietz’s script, which depicts members of America’s white supremacist movement, Venice Theatre’s Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush said, “The mission of Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 season is to offer hard-hitting stories for those seeking challenge and deep engagement.
“The 2022-2023 Stage 2 Season is anchored by two powerful dramas of topical relevance: ‘God’s Country’ by Steven Dietz and Lisa Loomer’s ‘Roe.’”
After the performance on Sunday, Sept. 18, Sato Ambush invites patrons to a “Talk With” the director and some cast members. Anyone with tickets to any date of “God’s Country” is welcome to attend the discussion.
Dietz wrote “God’s Country” in 1988. The play is a riveting, highly theatrical docudrama about America’s white supremacist movement: those dedicated to revolution against the U.S. government and the expulsion from “God’s Country” of non-Aryans.
This ideology is revealed with neutrality through three interwoven narrative spines partly based on actual courtroom transcripts and sermons: the 1980s Seattle, Washington trial of the white nationalist paramilitary group The Order; the career of outspoken Denver, Colorado Jewish radio talk personality Alan Berg, “assassinated” by The Order, and the life of The Order’s founder, Robert Mathews.
There is an updated section at the end of the play that addresses events in the country’s more recent history, including anti-semitic activities in Sarasota County and Orlando. When it was produced at the Barrow Group in New York City, Stewart Klein of Fox Five television called the production “compelling theatre.”
Director Ric Goodwin, professor of Theatre Emeritus from Ashland University said, “Non-linear in style, and incorporating a non-traditional plot, this play creates some unique challenges. Dietz has woven nonfiction with fiction, realism with surrealism; it is at times a docudrama, at others a reflection and dream play.
“As theater artists, our obligation is not always to just ‘entertain,’ but also to use our artistic imaginations to share historical, emotional truths in a way no history book could. Perhaps if we keep holding up the metaphorical mirror of history, eventually, hopefully we can recognize the reflections for what they truly are, and learn from what we see.
“Theatre can and needs to be that mirror.”
Thought-provoking and searing, this “theater of testimony” contextualizes today’s continuing extreme right movement — with different names but with the same intentions — and invites audiences to ask, “What are we to make of it?”
Tickets for “God’s Country” and all Venice Theatre events through June 2023 are available at the box office at 941-488-1115 or online at:VeniceTheatre.org
Stage 2 subscriptions are available for $108 through Sept. 9 and include “God’s Country,” “The Cemetery Club,” “Roe,” and “Lizzie Stranton.”
Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.