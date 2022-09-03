Actors in 'God's Country' perform multiple roles

Megan Hendrick, foreground, Brennan Reisinger, and Jeremy Guerrero-Heideman. Guerrero-Heideman portrays Robert Mathews, founder of The Order. Hendrick, who plays multiple roles in the play, is shown here as Mathews’ girlfriend, Zillah. Reisinger plays their son.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series will present Steven Dietz’s riveting docudrama “God’s Country,” opening in The Pinkerton Theatre on Friday, Sept. 9, and running through Sunday, Sept. 25.

“God’s Country” includes violent and graphic images, adult language and heavy adult themes. Audience discretion is advised.


