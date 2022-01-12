Venice Theatre updated its COVID-19 protocols effective Jan. 3 to reflect current recommendations and laws.
While not as strict as the protocols of SafeArtsSarasota (Asolo Rep, Circus Arts, Florida Studio Theatre, Hermitage Artist Retreat, Sarasota ballet, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota Orchestra, Van Wezel, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe), Venice Theatre’s new policy requires all staff, volunteers and patrons (6 and up), “regardless of vaccination or testing results, to wear masks over nose and mouth upon entering the building and at all times while in the building.”
Masks are required in both the Jervey Mainstage and Pinkerton Theatre at all times.
The bar will continue to be open before the show and at intermission but drinks will not be allowed within the theaters and must be consumed outside.
Post show meet-and-greets are not allowed.
Despite these regulations, Venice Theatre reminds patrons that any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and it cannot guarantee that patrons will not be exposed while in attendance.
“These guidelines will be revisited regularly. Decisions about masking and other safety protocols will be communicated on a show-by-show basis.”
More information is available at VeniceTheatre.org/covid-19-updates. Questions regarding tickets should be emailed to info@venicetheatre.net.
SafeArtsSarasota member venues have implemented the following rules:
“Patrons 12 and older must show either a negative PCR COVID-19 test administered by a medical provider or official testing center no earlier than 72 hours prior to their performance or a negative rapid antigen COVID-19 administered by medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 24 hours prior to performance (home kits will not be accepted for entry)
“Alternatively, CDC or other official vaccination record showing patrons are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days since the final dose may be presented at the door.
“All patrons 6 and up must wear masks at all times while within the venue.
“Sarasota Orchestra’s Symphony Center and Sarasota Opera House have installed bi-polar ionization technology to eliminate viruses and germs. The Van Wezel has installed PURE+ AreaMax commercial grade air purifiers. These units have a multi-stage approach to air filtration using a Carbon Filter, True HEPA filter, Anti-Microbial treatment and PlasmaTrue Bipolar Ionization.”
Venice Theatre’s box office is not open for business currently. Buy online at venicetheatre.com or call 941-488-1115.
