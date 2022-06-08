Little kids can’t wait to grow up and cannot comprehend when their parents say something like, “Be careful what you wish for.”
Now that I am at the other end of the spectrum, I want to turn the clock back to do some things that were not offered back in the Bronze Age when I was going to 4-H camp or summer skating in Canada.
Both were great and I do not regret a minute at that camp, nor all the hours on the ice in Stamford, Ontario.
When I got a release from Venice Theatre about its latest summer camp offerings, I was all set to take some vacation days and sign up for several of the courses.
Many are geared only for youngsters but one of the most special offerings has classes for adults — puppetry as taught by some talented Armenians who are coming early for the fourth American Association of Community Theatres Worldfest to be held at Venice Theatre.
(That is three more times than the event has been held at any of the member theaters — and, if it had not been for COVID, this would be the fifth time as one was scheduled for 2020 but had to be cancelled.)
The festival will be held June 20-26, basically all day and evening everyday because there will be presentations by the visiting acting troupes with adjudications for the first of their two performances and also a trade show and classes.
At the trade show, you can purchase all sorts of items pertaining to theater. In the classes, you can learn about various techniques, how to prepare an audition, improv, and so much more.
To learn more about this and the classes, visit: VeniceTheatre.org
Send Us Your Photos
It is time for another tutorial on how to send photos to any of us at the Gondolier.
Fran Valencic, our energetic Around Town star, takes plenty of her own photos at all the events she covers, which fills that section’s back page on Wednesdays.
As for the rest of Our Town, we welcome photos of your visitors, your pets, your travels, anniversaries, graduations and more. What we do not welcome are photos lacking enough pixels (resolution) to print.
Cell phone users seem to have the most trouble. For the best reproduction, we need as many pixels as possible. Pixels are the dots that make up the printed picture.
A good way to know that you are sending photos with enough dots is to do nothing to change the photo. No cropping and no reducing of resolution.
Even an older iPhone or Samsung will provide good photos if nothing is done to change them for email.
Newer iPhones can complicate things as there is a choice of resolutions and some list the lowest resolution first. Ideally, we want no changes so that we receive photos with the highest resolution and the most pixels.
Just e-mail your photos as attachments to me at:
Be sure to include information such as names, from left to right and back to front and what event is being memorialized.
Do not try to send more than 3 or 4 photos in one email, lest you be tempted to reduce the pixels and make them unsuitable for print.
Thank you for helping to make the photo page more interesting. Just remember — keep it simple.
