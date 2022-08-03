VENICE — Venice Theatre is partnering with Venice Pride, Inc., for the first time, to present four shows in an event called 4PRIDE@VT.
Venice Theatre’s general manager and director of Diversity, Kristofer Geddie, and Venice Pride, Inc.’s president, Kathy Hanas, will host 4PRIDE@VT.
This partnership will showcase a 2022-2023 season of groundbreaking, nationally recognized and socially relevant shows by making an impact locally through the performing arts.
“4PRIDE@VT will consist of four special shows that will bring a message of inclusion and community for all,” Geddie said.
The 4PRIDE@VT lineup consists of four Wednesday evening shows all beginning at 7:30 p.m. and a pre-party with light snacks before each performance.
Sept. 28, 2022 — “The Revolutionists” By Lauren Gunderson
Four bodacious women lose their heads (literally) in this irreverent, women-centered tragicomedy set during the French Revolution. This witty, thought-provoking, raucously funny adventure was inventively conceived by one of today’s most-produced American playwrights.
Nov. 2, 2022 — “Kinky Boots” By Harvey Fierstein with score by Cindy Lauper
Based on a British film, this sweet, sexy, fiery musical will blow your mind! It won six Tony Awards in 2013, including Best Score for 1980s pop music icon Cyndi Lauper.
Jan. 25, 2023 — “Up on the Roof” Conceived by Scott Keys and Michelle Kasanofsky
Once the details are announced, you’ll come running to hear a tapestry of songs that will make the earth move under your feet! If you’re down and troubled, inject your soul with some sweet rock ‘n’ roll and brighten up even your darkest night.
Keys created the book and lyrics for Venice Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” which had original music by the late Susan Ott. Keys later added some additional music to the show.
Mar. 8, 2023 — “Gypsy: A Musical Fable” with Music by Jule Styne; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by Arthur Laurents; Based on “Gypsy: A Memoir” by Gypsy Rose Lee
Speculated by many (including New York Times critic Ben Brantley) to be the greatest of all American musicals, Gypsy tells the story of one woman’s efforts to get her daughters into show business.
Featuring musical theatre standards like “Some People,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and the show-stopping “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Gypsy” helped launch Stephen Sondheim’s career and earned Mama Rose a place in the theatrical canon as the quintessential Stage Mother.
“Don’t miss this moment,” Hanas said. “We recognize the diversity of our community, which is represented in the vast array of theatrical presentations being offered in this amazing program. The opportunity for Venice Pride, Inc. to join in this partnership is historic.”
The subscription price for the four shows is $116. 4PRIDE@VT subscriptions are available online at venicetheatre.org or by calling Venice Theatre directly at 1-941-488-1115.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.