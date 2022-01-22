The new dog stars

Carl
Picasso
Maggie
Ella

VENICE — Venice Theatre has announced four lucky dogs to star in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” opening this weekend.

The dogs chosen to portray Billie Holiday’s dog on stage are Ella, Picasso, Maggie and Carl. The understudies who may need to step in for the month-long run are Little Guy, Tiana, Pixie and Koko.

One of the new stars, Carl, was adopted just one week before auditioning, and had previously been homeless and abandoned.

Look for these alternating dog stars and DaNiesha Carr as Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20.

