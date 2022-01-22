topical Venice Theatre's dog stars announced STAFF REPORT Jan 22, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The new dog stars Close 1 of 4 Carl PHOTOS PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Picasso PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maggie PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ella PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save +3 +3 +3 +3 +3 +3 +3 +3 VENICE — Venice Theatre has announced four lucky dogs to star in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” opening this weekend.The dogs chosen to portray Billie Holiday’s dog on stage are Ella, Picasso, Maggie and Carl. The understudies who may need to step in for the month-long run are Little Guy, Tiana, Pixie and Koko.One of the new stars, Carl, was adopted just one week before auditioning, and had previously been homeless and abandoned.Look for these alternating dog stars and DaNiesha Carr as Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Clarity needed on what's a private beach Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there Story on proposed 598 new homes is week's most-read Boat rescue experts The danger of living next to a golf course Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Clarity needed on what's a private beach Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there Story on proposed 598 new homes is week's most-read Boat rescue experts The danger of living next to a golf course Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.