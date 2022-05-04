Venice Theatre is more than halfway to reaching its $7 million Next Act Capital Campaign, which is officially being announced this week.
“We have received pledges of almost $4 million,” Venice Theatre’s development officer Camille Cline said last week as she released the campaign’s goal to complete Phase One of the three-building campus construction and renovation project.
During the pandemic, the main theater building underwent significant renovations in the audience spaces, new lavatories on the ground floor, a new bar and lobby spruce-up.
Work continues on a second bar area off the lobby in part of the old box office. That space also is receiving a new look.
New Tech Arts Center
The Tech Arts Center experienced a wall-to-wall renovation that removed every vestige of that building’s former life as the ABC Liquor store and bar.
The door from the parking lot may be the only remaining original entrance to the old building.
A new extra tall overhead door on the wall from the new scene shop to the paved area between the tech center and the backstage area of the theater facilitates set construction and installation.
The cost of that door was funded by a gift from Bill and Rose Johnson. New power tools, table saws and more needed for set construction are there as well as an air cleaner and — for the entire building — air conditioning.
For the first time, this building can safely be used every day as needed and the workers will not only be safe but comfortable.
Venice Theare’s extraordinary scenic designer Tim Wisgerhof has been creating even more spectacular sets for recent shows since that building’s completion.
Somehow he has even found time to work on the design and installation of the interior of the Circus Train Car museum that will have a soft opening sometime this summer at the Historic Venice Train Depot.
One other large space in the tech building is fitted out with extra strong and large storage racks to hold everything from props to set components that can be reused such as Scrooge’s bed from the annual production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Smaller spaces will serve as offices, a kitchen and more.
New Education Center
Part three of what will complete Venice Theatre’s campus is the new Education Center renovation in the building previously used by the Venice Library while the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library was being built.
Present classroom space is inadequate for the theater’s many education offerings. Kelly Duyn and Brad Wages, present with Camille Cline for this story about the theater’s growth and current fundraising goals, concurred.
Duyn, Venice Theatre’s assistant director of education and outreach, grew up in the theater, returning after college to what has been an ever-expanding program under the leadership of Sandi Davisson.
“We need the physical space,” Duyn said. “I miss the energy — the ping pong ball that goes back and forth.”
Wages, the theater’s choreographer, director and instructor, agreed about the education department’s needs.
“During the week, we can only do student classes after school from 4 to 6 (p.m.) and our student enrollment is back to what it was in 2019.”
More than halfway home
Jervey followed up his $1 million donation to the library with a $1 million donation to Venice Theatre, which named the main stage auditorium in his honor. That number is part of the $7 million goal to fund completion of the physical plant.
The balance of the campaign goal is expected to complete the transformation of this third building into a state-of-the art education center with sprung dance floors for dance classes and rehearsals plus classrooms and studios for vocal classes, acting, playwriting and more.
“We need $100,000 for sprung flooring,” Wages said.
When completed, the education building will be able to be used for rehearsals, presentations of readings and small productions, freeing up the Jervey Main Stage and Pinkerton Theatre for additional uses.
The Phase One goal of $7 million goal is expected to cover the renovations of the three buildings.
Coming next — Phase Two
Once the buildings are complete, Cline said, the theater will move into Phase Two of the campaign: connecting the buildings with a covered walkway, landscaping, parking and traffic improvements plus other exterior upgrades.
As costs for these things are still to be negotiated, that goal will be announced later.
Major donations toward all the Phase One projects include Jervey’s $1 million donation, an ongoing match of $500,000 from Carole Raymond, a $37,500 match from the Taylor family to renovate the education center’s new lobby and more.
The lobby will be named for the parents and alumni who have given their time, talents, and treasures to Venice Theatre’s education, community engagement programs, classes and more.
Naming opportunities remain in all three buildings, Cline said. These range from small spaces like a sound booth and instrument/prop storage to large studio, Green Room and Education & Community Engagement Office Suite, each for between six and five figures.
The men’s restroom in the main theater building has been named and will be announced soon but the theater is still seeking a donor for the women’s restroom.
Other naming opportunities include the Tech Arts Center, scene shop, backdrop room and more. It is no wonder it has been several years since what began as Venice Little Theatre, dropped the word “Little.”
On the Jervey Mainstage this month
Playing today and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage is “Pinky’s Players,” directed by Becky Holahan. Opening next on the main stage is William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”, playing from May 13-29.
Visit venicetheatre.org for schedule, tickets and more information about other theater offerings.
