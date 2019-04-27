Two weeks ago Bill Ahern, who chairs the City of Venice Economic Development Advisory Board, recommended disbanding the board because it had little work to do.
On Tuesday the Venice City Council took action on that recommendation, voting unanimously to disband the board immediately.
A formal change in a city ordinance, requiring two public hearings, will be necessary, said City Clerk Lori Stelzer.
City Attorney Kelly Ferenandez said she will come up with wording that keeps the board intact but dormant, should it ever need to be reconstituted.
In a candid assessment, Ahern previously said the board hadn’t done much or didn’t received much direction from City Council, and wasn’t needed at this time while the economy was doing so well.
“The only thing we’ve been asked to comment on was special events fees, comment on the Seaboard (activity) and (look at) red tide and its impact for Venice MainStreet,” Ahern said. “All this is well and good but I ask, what is the return on everyone’s time? What has the board accomplished? Not much.”
There are other organizations that fill the function of supporting the economy, like Sarasota County’s Economic Development Board, and locally Venice MainStreet and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, he said.
Council Member Charles Newsom, Council liaison to the board, said half of the meetings are regularly cancelled because of a lack of agenda items.
“I thought it took chutzpah … courage for the chairman to come to us and say maybe we want to put an end to this now,” Newsom said.
“When I came here 10 years ago,” said Council Member Jeanette Gates, “it was all about the economy. We came in at a bad time. We are in a different world right now. We can always bring it back. We should let these people go and not take up their time. Set them free.”
“Set them free,” repeated Council Member Helen Moore, “but keep tabs on them because we have wonderful volunteers and they are very much appreciated. We will need (them) again.”
Council Member Rich Cautero agreed.
“It’s a delicate balance,” Cautero said. “You want to encourage volunteerism. Buy according to Mr. Ahern, he said there wasn’t enough to do. It just makes sense to sunset this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.