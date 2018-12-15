Preservation enthusiasts will be happy to learn the City of Venice will host a state workshop in April on the benefits of becoming a Certified Local Government. The designation allows cities and residents on the National Register obtain grants for rehabilitation work or improvements required to keep old houses in good condition.
The city’s advisory Historic Preservation Committee is putting forth a revised ordinance that would allow the city to obtain CLG designation, among other legislative changes, to help preserve the city’s oldest structures.
“I think it’s a fabulous opportunity for us,” said Chairwoman Jean Trammell.
“I think we should used this opportunity to gain some momentum in our own CLG application, and make sure we come across the goal line on that,” said another member.
Harry Klinkhamer, Historical Resources Manager at the Venice Museum and Archives at the Triangle Inn, said typically it’s a CLG city or county that hosts the workshop.
“But because (former longtime board member) Betty Intagliata approached them and they were in need of a host for the region, they reached out to me to ask if we would be interested in doing that,” said Klinkhamer.
The Florida CLG, a program within the Florida Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources, will put on the workshop at no cost to the city.
The National Alliance of Preservation Commissions, a national network of historic preservation commissions, boards of architectural review, municipal staff, local and state preservation nonprofits based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, will also tag on to the workshop.
It provides an annual seminar presented by preservation professionals in support of local commissions, called the Commission Assistance and Mentoring Program, or CAMP.
