A consultant will advise the Venice City Council about potentially imposing three new impact fees: for solid waste and recycling, emergency medical services and governmental operations.
The Venice City Council approved hiring the consultant Tuesday right after directing staff to review a new county ordinance that cuts impact fees for small dwelling units by 50 percent.
If any of the fees is adopted, it would only apply to new construction. And the EMS fee would only come into being if the Council decides to take the service over from the county. Another consultant has already said it would generate revenue for the fire department to do so.
The Council imposed impact fees for police and fire services last year but decided early this year not to take over the collection of park and mobility (road) fees from the county.
Besides the cost of hiring a consultant to recommend a fee structure, the city likely would have had to hire more staff to handle the collection and accounting of those fees. There was also some concern at the time that it might sour relations with the county.
Bringing a consultant in regarding the new fees was Council Member Bob Daniels’ idea. His original proposal was to have one study government operations and solid waste and recycling impact fees. He included EMS later, thinking it would save the cost of hiring one later if the decision is to go forward with the change, as most of the date for the fees would be the same.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler asked whether the stakeholders group that’s currently reviewing solid waste and recycling operations and funding is already considering an impact fee.
Public Works Director James Clinch said the topic has come up but the group hasn’t decided on a recommendation and would be “thrilled” to have more information to work with.
Recycling has gotten more of the group’s attention, he said, because of the huge increase in costs associated with China declining to accept recycled materials.
The county is close to signing a contract with a new hauler that would require a switch to single-stream recycling — putting all recyclables in the same container. That led the group into an analysis of operational issues, including automated pickup and the costs associated with implementing it.
Council Member Chuck Newsom said that the Council would have to make sure it also got advice from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez before imposing any new impact fees.
Just two weeks ago the Council signed off on a settlement with Neal Communities to resolve a years-long dispute over “extraordinary mitigation fees,” which a judge held in February were unconstitutional.
The city adopted the fees as a way to generally mitigate the costs associated with growth but without any analysis of actual costs on which to base the amount of the fee.
Because of the Neal case, the city learned “pretty clearly” from that there needs to be a relationship between the additional costs resulting from growth and the fees a developer is assessed, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
