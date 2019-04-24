By all accounts the Venice City Council made a momentous decision on Tuesday when it voted to take over ambulatory service from the county. The vote was 6-1 with Council Member Jeanette Gates, who has long supported consolidating fire service with Sarasota County, the dissenting vote.
The promise is to reduce response times and save lives while raising revenue to help fund the Fire Department. And, it places ultimate authority with the Venice Fire Chief. Right now, county officials make the decisions on where ambulances in Venice respond.
After years of discussing potential consolidation, followed by years of research and a year spent discussing whether to adopt a Fire Fee similar to the county’s, city leaders learned it was the EMS service that brings in the more revenue. With more than 80 percent of Venice residents on Medicaid or Medicare, Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said it makes sense for Venice.
The move will take on $4 million annually in costs, but incoming revenues in time should more than surpass that, even in a worst case economic environment, Carvey said. The consultant’s study projects a $5.2 million total city surplus after five years if Venice collects the same millage rate as the county.
ControversyThe decision wasn’t without controversy.
County Fire Chief Michael Regnier issued a memo on April 22, questioning the city’s data, the consultant’s facts.
The Council will give the county notice that it’s terminating their interlocal agreement for EMS services effective Oct. 1, 2020.
The hope is to negotiate a phase-in memo of understanding agreement prior to complete take over that may ease the transition with staffing for both departments, Carvey wrote in an April 17 memo to City Manager Ed Lavallee.
The County fire chief, however, said in his April 22 memo he previously told city representatives that should the city move forward with implementing EMS services, “a gradual transition of services would not be considered by the county, as it would require residents in the unincorporated county to fund the city’s transition. …” County Fire Chief Regnier also said the move could negatively impact the county’s operations.
Regnier disputed the city’s claim that county ambulance response times are over seven minutes, compared to the city’s three and a half minutes. Regnier said the county’s ambulance response time is 5 minutes and 48 seconds compared to the city’s 5 minutes and 29 seconds.
CooperationAccording to the city’s consultant, The Holdworth Group, the city could cover the cost of the service, generate a surplus to cover fire services and reduce response times if it took over ambulance services, even with the cost of adding personnel and equipment.
The city envisions going from three paramedics to six on-duty at all times in the city. Twenty four new personnel would be hired over time.
Venice Mayor John Holic said the city benefited greatly from Holdsworth’s experience, which runs its own EMS service. He expressed frustration over the years at the county’s lack of cooperation in gathering precise data, especially on ambulance services.
The city would have up-front costs to create the service but would generate revenue from levying an assessment like the county currently does of 0.66 mills and receiving payment for services rendered.
The county also said it’s having trouble attracting paramedics, and the city would too.
Carvey countered that, saying his last two openings attracted more than 250 and 150 applicants, respectively.
He also has a ready pool of fire fighters ready to go to school and qualify as paramedics.
Carvey raised the possibility that the county might consider selling or leasing the three ambulances stationed in Venice to the city and that its personnel might be hired.
Council reactionCouncil Member Rich Cautero was among three members that said they had serious concerns with the move.
“This is the most difficult decision I’ve had to make on Council,” Cautero said. “This is a consequential, momentous decision. I do have concerns. But I also have the utmost confidence in our Fire department leadership. That’s why I voted three years ago not to consolidate. I’m going to go with having faith in our Fire Department, even though I do have concerns about having the cooperation with the county on this.”
“I think it’s the direction we have to go,” said Council Member Bob Daniels. “We came into office in 2010. This started in 2011. Our Fire Department is in limbo. We’ve had two consultants look at county records and this is what they have recommended continually.”
Bob Mudge contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.