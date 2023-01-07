VENICE — Before Friday’s special City Council meeting, attorney Ron Smith said he was “very optimistic” the Council would accept changes to the city’s new land-development regulations he negotiated with staff on behalf of the group challenging them.
His optimism proved to be well-founded, as the Council unanimously agreed to direct staff to draft an ordinance implementing changes to address three of the four issues Venice Unites has problems with.
He said he was “tremendously happy” with that result, calling it a “great, great success for Venice Unites and the city.”
But resolving the fourth issue, which dominated Friday’s discussion, will take more work and time.
The changes the Council agreed to have staff formalize are:
• A no-exception 35-foot height limit in the South Edge District south of West Venice Avenue and a potential for a height exception from 35 feet to 75 feet in the North Edge District, with a limit on The Pavilion of Downtown Venice, 200 N. Nokomis Ave., of 55 feet.
Existing buildings taller than 35 feet are in the north part of the Edge District, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said, so this change minimizes any risk of nonconformities.
Some Council members said they’d like to include Venice Theatre in the North Edge District, which Clark said would require a rezoning. That may be taken up in the future.
• Requiring a resource management plan for the development of unplatted parcels of less than five acres and an “independent third-party professional assessment” for platted lots unless a wildlife habitat protection assessment has already been done.
Several Council members said they were concerned that these requirements could add cost and delay to development, but Council Member Helen Moore said there are probably fewer than a dozen unplatted lots that size in the city.
Assistant City Manager James Clinch said the cost of a gopher tortoise assessment would probably be about $350 for a half-acre lot, and the city paid about $2,000 for a complete wildlife assessment of the land that will be developed as the North Venice park.
Numerous companies are capable of doing the assessment, he said. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler asked that the ordinance include specifics about the qualifications of the experts whose reports the city would accept.
• Retain a 35-foot height limit in the Venice Avenue District but measure height to the peak of the roof, with a 10-foot height exception available with Council approval and a 20% building height allowance for appurtenances.
The downtown height limit was the major complaint of many of the people who attended Planning Commission and City Council meetings on the LDR, but it was the change that was most easily approved, generating no discussion.
The remaining issue generated a lot of it, however, and no resolution.
Venice Unites proposed that the city bring back language from the prior land-development code stating that planned-unit development districts are not intended to have “major or large-scale commercial or service establishments.”
In addition, it wanted the maximum size of a single-use commercial facility in a planned-unit development to be reduced from 65,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet.
Finally, it wanted the approval of 75% of other PUD property owners, not just the board of the homeowners association, to be required if a developer wants to make changes to it.
The prior code had no provisions in either regard.
Attorneys Jeff Boone and Bill Moore, representing different Pat Neal communities, said that their client acquired properties when no such limits existed. Imposing them on development now would infringe on his property rights, they said.
Moore is representing Neal in a suit against the city challenging the way fees for building permits have been calculated.
The risk of a lawsuit was a factor in the Council’s discussion of the matter. So was a concern that residents in a PUD might be better served by a larger store than the LDR would allow.
Mayor Nick Pachota said the 20,000-square-foot limit didn’t make any sense to him because it wouldn’t reduce the total amount of commercial space, just the size of one building. Three 20,000-square-foot stores would be OK but one 60,000-square-foot building wouldn’t.
A developer could also leave room outside but next to a PUD for a larger store than could be built inside it, he said.
If there’s going to be a size limit, he wants it to be based on data, he said.
“I don’t want to keep picking numbers out of the sky,” he said.
Smith stressed the need to allow other property owners besides the developer to weigh in on PUD changes. The homeowners association is controlled by the developer until it’s turned over, so that it doesn’t really represent the other owners, he said.
Staff was directed to take all of the Council members’ remarks into consideration and return with proposals for further discussion.
Clark had said that it will take about three months to get an ordinance revising the LDR to a final Council vote. That would be past the deadline for Venice Unites to submit its signed petitions.
Smith said the group is willing to submit them with the understanding they’ll be rejected and won’t challenge the rejection as long as that preserves its right to move forward if the Council ultimately doesn’t adopt amendments satisfying its concerns.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.