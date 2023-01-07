Wide shot

Supporters of Venice Unites wore red T-shirts to make their presence known at Friday's meeting on the land-development regulations.

VENICE — Before Friday’s special City Council meeting, attorney Ron Smith said he was “very optimistic” the Council would accept changes to the city’s new land-development regulations he negotiated with staff on behalf of the group challenging them.

His optimism proved to be well-founded, as the Council unanimously agreed to direct staff to draft an ordinance implementing changes to address three of the four issues Venice Unites has problems with.


Group

A group of Venice Unites supporters chats during a break in Friday’s meeting.
Feinsod

Former Mayor Ron Feinsod watches Friday's special meeting on the land-development regulations. Former Council Member Joe Neunder, now a county commissioner, was also briefly present.
