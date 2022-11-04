VENICE — Venice Unites, the group seeking modifications to or the repeal of the city’s recently adopted land-development regulations, says it’s more than halfway to gathering the necessary number of signatures.
The charter provision that gives people challenging an ordinance a mechanism to undo it requires the gathering of signatures from 10% of the city’s 22,123 registered voters within six months.
The group has been amassing signatures for less than three months, according to a Friday news release.
The LDR will be suspended if the signature requirement is met. The City Council then decides whether to repeal the ordinance adopting them. If it chooses not to, the matter goes to referendum.
It’s an all-or-nothing proposition, but Venice Unites has submitted to City Manager Ed Lavallee a list of six proposals it says would address the items of major concern to residents:
• A 35-foot height limit downtown
• The removal of historic buildings from the Downtown Edge District
• Reinstating a stand-alone Historic Preservation Board
• Tightening regulations governing PUDs
• Adding a mechanism for the creation of new historic districts
• Requiring habitat assessments on all new building lots
City staff have been authorized to meet with the group to explore ways to resolve its complaints.
In the meantime, signature gathering goes on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
“We have been heartened by the depth of support we’ve had from Venice voters,” Franklin Wright, chair of the Venice Unites petitioners’ committee, said in the release. “Despite the pandemic, the slow season and Hurricane Ian, voters have come out in droves to sign the petition.
“We can only hope that City Council will finally listen to the people of Venice and make changes to the LDRs that address voters’ concerns.”
