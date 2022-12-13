VENICE — Venice Unites' attorney says the group has collected the number of signatures necessary to suspend the land-development regulations it's challenging and force the City Council to reconsider them.
But the Council has directed him to delay submitting them to the city in the interest of not complicating talks aimed at a resolution of the dispute without a referendum or a lawsuit, he said.
The City Council voted Tuesday to hold a special meeting on Jan. 6 to discuss the group's position, which Ron Smith said his client has narrowed to four issues from the six that were the basis for beginning the referendum process.
Those four issues are the ones on which Venice Unites thinks compromise is most likely, he said: reducing building height downtown; reducing building height in the Downtown Edge District; scaling back commercial development in planned-unit developments; and requiring wildlife assessments on developments of five acres or less.
The Council adopted the LDR in July over public objections about those concerns and others.
Venice Unites invoked a charter passage permitting a challenge to an ordinance if 10% of registered city voters sign a petition to that effect. If that requirement is met, the ordinance is immediately suspended and the Council has to consider repeal, sending the ordinance to a referendum if it declines.
The charter doesn't allow a partial repeal in either instance.
Special counsel to the city recommends rejecting the petition if it's submitted, because suspending the LDR would revive the former land rule, which don't comply with the city's comprehensive plan and would put the city in violation of state law.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said she agrees with that recommendation.
Staff did as well, and suggested the option of holding a special meeting.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she liked that suggestion but wanted to hold off on deciding to reject Venice Unites' petition if it's submitted.
"I'm not in favor of the hammer," she said, adding that refusing to accept the petition would violate the charter.
Council Member Helen Moore said a hammer has already been raised but not by the city.
Her preference was to let discussions between staff and Venice Unites continue without making any decisions on how to proceed.
Assistant City Manager James Clinch said that staff's perspective is that rejecting the petition would be a life raft, not a hammer.
Applications in the review process under the LDR might need to be put on hold until some new standards replacing parts of them could be adopted if they're suspended, he said.
Staff doesn't want to revive the former land-development code dating back to the 1970s, Clinch said, and neither does Venice Unites.
"Everyone agrees to most changes," he said.
"The code is working well," Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.