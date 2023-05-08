Venice Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark offers an overview of the proposed land-development regulations at the beginning of a well-attended public comment workshop last June. Venice Unites formed to challenge the LDR after they were adopted in July because "we did not feel like anybody on the Council was listening," founding member Frank Wright said. The group will be disbanding after amendments to the LDR it negotiated are adopted.
The citizens group that challenged the city's new land-development regulations last year plans to dissolve itself, assuming the City Council adopts negotiated changes to the rules Tuesday, with a new group forming to continue its advocacy role.
Frank Wright, one of the five people who initiated the challenge under the city charter, and Ron Smith, who represented the group in negotiations with city staff, will be stepping back, they said, but other members will become part of Venice Thrives.
They haven't determined what form the group will take, but its purpose is known: bringing like-minded people together for the preservation of Venice's "unique sense of place," Patti Shreeve said.
The 2,500 people who signed the petition that could have led to a referendum on the LDRs will be invited to join, Smith said, but signing was limited to registered city voters. The new group will be open to anyone interested in ensuring the public has a voice in city decision-making.
"There certainly is a lot of energy out there," Schreeve said. "We want to find a way to pull it together."
The feeling that hundreds of voices objecting to parts of the LDRs weren't being heard was what inspired the challenge, using a city charter provision identified by then-Mayor Ron Feinsod.
"We did not feel like anybody on the Council was listening," Wright said.
The challenge, which would have put the LDR on hold pending its resolution, brought the city to the negotiating table.
But Venice Unites wasn't sure at the outset that it would be able to get the necessary signatures of 10% of the city's registered voters, Shreeve said.
"It was the downtown building heights that really drove this," said Jan Vertefeuille, who handled communications for Venice Unites.
"That was the main argument," Shreeve agreed. "We didn't have to sell it."
The group started out with about 20 areas of concern, Smith said, and narrowed them to six. He met individually with all the Council members and reported back that there was general agreement with proposed changes regarding two of them, openness to considering changes regarding two of them and strong opposition to alterations regarding the other two.
The latter two matters — keeping the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards separate and giving the Council the authority to create new historic districts — were dropped, and after a presentation the Council gave staff the go-head to draft ordinance amendments on the others.
A 6-0 vote sent them to final reading and a vote on adoption Tuesday.
Both sides expressed happiness that a compromise was reached to avoid a referendum, and possibly a lawsuit.
"We're really grateful for what has happened in the end," Smith said.
Venice Unites "tapped into a deep well of concern," Vertefeuille said, and resolving the LDR dispute only addresses part of it, so there's still work to be done, now as Venice Thrives.
Growth remains an issue, she said, and the eventual redevelopment of the Seaboard area is something the new group will be keeping an eye on.
Scheeve said the group would like to have a presence at city meetings and might look at create a political action committee to support candidates for the Council.
