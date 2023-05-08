LDR workshop

Venice Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark offers an overview of the proposed land-development regulations at the beginning of a well-attended public comment workshop last June. Venice Unites formed to challenge the LDR after they were adopted in July because "we did not feel like anybody on the Council was listening," founding member Frank Wright said. The group will be disbanding after amendments to the LDR it negotiated are adopted.

VENICE — Goodbye, Venice Unites. Hello, Venice Thrives.

The citizens group that challenged the city's new land-development regulations last year plans to dissolve itself, assuming the City Council adopts negotiated changes to the rules Tuesday, with a new group forming to continue its advocacy role.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments