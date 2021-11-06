Brian Gurl & Michele Pruyn, with a five-piece band, will celebrate Veterans Day with a musical tribute to veterans.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Including songs by Woody Guthrie, Irving Berlin, Elvis Presley, Lee Greenwood and others, the red, white and blue concert will honor veterans of every service.
“From ‘This Land Is Your Land’ & Elvis Presley’s ‘American Trilogy,’ to ‘God Bless The USA,’ enjoy this heartfelt musical tribute to this nation,” Gurl said as he prepares for what has become an annual tradition for the man who was a child prodigy.
From his first days at the piano while just a toddler, Gurl has grown into an all-round entertainer with the addition of songs and patter, plus spectacular costumes designed by his wife Joey.
The show’s finale features the cast singing “You’re a Grand Ol’ Flag” in conjunction with the dropping of an American flag that flew over the Arizona War memorial.
In lieu of ticket sales, there will be a love offering. Donations also will be accepted via Paypal @briangurlproductions. For more information, call 828-284-2953 or 941-786-1100.
Coming up later in November will be “Three Hot November Nights” featuring Gurl with violinist/fiddler Carlann Evans of the Sarasota Orchestra. The musical show will feature Broadway to jazz and Bluegrass to Celtic. Those concerts will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 19; 7 p.m. Nov. 20; and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Players Circle Theater, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers. Tickets are $25/ $35.}For addition information, call 239-800-3292 or visit: playerscircletheater.com.
In December, Gurl will offer five holiday celebrations, “Jingle Bell Jubilee,” at the Players Circle Theatre. Shows will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Gurl and Pruyn will be accompanied by Natalie Brouwers and David Pruyn in a show featuring singing, piano playing, humor and comedy, plus “fun-filled twists on Christmas favorites.
