Dusty “Wildman” Crum, part time Orchid shop owner in downtown Venice and part time snake hunter in the Everglades, has been getting a lot of attention ever since 2017.
That’s when he caught what’s believed to be the largest Burmese python since the inception of South Florida Water Management District’s Python Eradication Program — bare handed. It was 16 feet, 10 inches long and weighed 130 pounds. Seventy eight eggs were recovered from the python, according to news reports.
Crum says he loves the rural lifestyle and snake hunting helps restore the Florida Everglades eco system. It’s become a mission ever since 1992 when Hurricane Andrew came through. The hurricane destroyed a reptile breeding facility in Homestead, Florida, releasing hundreds of reptiles into the wild. Now, more than 100,000 of the prolific breeding, massive pythons are believed to exist. And they’re killing off the other wildlife at an alarming rate, everything from hogs to mice, birds and deer. Even alligators.
Crum and others regularly participate in the program. It’s brought plenty of notoriety.
He’s appeared on the Today Show, CBS News, History Channel’s Swamp People, Discovery Channel, and others, showing off his snake catching methods (going barefoot, for example).
But that’s nothing compared to what’s about to happen — Wildman is set to star in his own series on Discovery called “Wildmen of the Glades.”
Wildman will be the anchor, and segments will feature others, like a hog hunter, other snake hunters, and a rural sawmill operator.
Crum calls it a “comedy action series.”
“It’s a look into Wildman’s world. A mix between Robo Cop and the Big Lebowski, where he drifts off in his own little world. It’s a pretty creative show,” Crum said.
“I call it ‘hucklebuck.’ We’ll be throwing in some truck repair. Fixing an old cabin in the woods we live in. Cutting logs and making the lumber. It’s more character driven, with people making fun of each other.”
“Even our first aid is hucklebuck. MediCare? ObamaCare? Hell, I got duct tape. Duct tape is solid gold in the Everglades,” he says.
“We treat the nighttime hunts like it’s spooky,” he said. “There should be some good daylight snake catches, too. They are trying to feed at night and hunt. In cold weather snakes will come up to seek sun to regulate their bodies. We hope to catch ‘em getting a sun tan on cool mornings.”
Filming is set to start in a few weeks.
Crum said he sold the rights to the Discovery channel for six episodes, but producers are already talking about another dozen shows. Filming will take place in the Everglades, Venice, and Myakka City, among other locations.
“It’s been a feeding frenzy to get this Everglades showing going,” said Crum. “But I think I’ve found the right partners. I think it will be great. Discovery thinks this is going to be a break out hit. They’re throwing all their resources at it, providing some of the best guides and producers.”
Wildman will serve as a producer, too.
Meanwhile, he’s stocking up his Orchid Envy shop at 339 West Venice Avenue, and opening up a new shop to display Florida Python Company designs by with business partner Nikki Sedacca.
Crum recently leased the storefront property next door to Orchid Envy that went out of business due. He plans to sell more of the snake skin wallet, purses, and accessories out of that shop.
“When I found out I could make a dollar in the swamp... you know I was going to be pickin’ up them dollars. I’m a swamp-a-prenuer,” he says proudly.
