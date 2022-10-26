VENICE — After months of waiting for results, the city of Venice learned it won national beautification awards for its flowers just days following the hurricane.
“We had just finished getting clobbered,” said Bob Vedder, the lead volunteer for Venice Area Beautification Inc.’s Bloom Team.
While a lot of the flowers were lost during the storm, the America in Bloom judges visited in April when all the greenery was on display.
America in Bloom promotes nationwide beautification programs and holds an annual awards program.
Participants are evaluated on several criteria, including community vitality, overall impression, environmental efforts, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas, and flowers.
A team of volunteers from Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) and workers from city of Venice Public Works Department maintain the beauty of the city year-round.
“I have to say that Public Works was incredible getting the city ready,” Vedder said.
Venice was the winner of the Digital & Social Media Communications Award and the Alive with Flowers — Sunbeam Social Media Award. The city was also the winner of the 18,000-23,000 Population Category Award, which included Ferndale, Mich., Groveland, Fla., Portsmouth, Ohio, and Tavares, Fla.
Along with the awards, the judges also gave Venice 28 pages of suggestions and praises. Some of the suggestions included flower towers, pollination gardens, promoting Florida friendly landscaping, improving on the forestry, and using more clean energy resources, Vedder told City Council on Tuesday.
Five months after the judges were “impressed” with the city overall, Hurricane Ian took its toll.
Several days before the hurricane hit, the Public Works Department took down the hanging baskets downtown. Vedder said they were heavy enough to leave on the ground for the storm.
The pots and bowls were also left to fend against Ian, since “the hurricane wasn’t going to take those anywhere,” he said.
However, the flowers did not fare so well in downtown Venice.
“We lost about 80% of our flowers,” Vedder said.
As recovery efforts in every aspect continue, the planters are going back up and more new flowers will be planted to return the city to what is was before.
“I think we should be real proud of the city we live in,” Vedder said.
