FORT LAUDERDALE — When the Venice High football team moved up to 8A competition this past offseason, many Indians fans knew their team had a chance to win it all.
They probably didn’t think it would be this easy.
Venice (14-1) dominated each of its opponents throughout the playoffs, and that didn’t change on Saturday afternoon in a 35-7 state final win over Apopka at DRV PNK Stadium.
“We’re not surprised by being here,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We knew we should’ve been here in Week 1. It doesn’t matter (what class) we play in.
“It’s a little bittersweet not playing (St. Thomas Aquinas), but it is what it is. We won the state championship, and I can’t change that and make it different.”
The Indians met the Raiders in 7A competition in each of the past five season — winning the state title in 2017 — but ended their season in frustration in four of those years.
After moving up a class, however, the Indians weren’t sure what to expect in the postseason.
Following a near-perfect regular season, Venice steamrolled every team it faced until the state final. The Indians beat Plant City, 55-7, Riverview, 56-14, West Orange, 49-7, and Columbus, 35-7 to make it back to the state final for the first time in four years.
Facing the Blue Darters (12-3) on Saturday wasn’t any harder for the Indians.
The Venice defense forced a quick three-and-out to open the game and the offense scored minutes later when quarterback Ryan Browne threw the first of four touchdown passes — a 60-yard connection with Omari Hayes.
The blowout might have continued from there if not for a fumbled punt return by Jayshon Platt on the Venice 5-yard-line later that quarter. That play set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Zeldrick Roberts.
From there, however, the Indians did nothing but dominate the Blue Darters.
Browne added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Keyon Sears, defensive lineman Damon Wilson II came up with a short pick-six before halftime, Browne hit Sears again for a 47-yard score, and finally, Platt turned a short pass from Browne into a 58-yard score.
“I can’t say enough about the coaching and the play-calling,” Browne said. “They call everything to get guys open and it makes it easy.
"I think the way we watch film, the way the coaches prepare me to understand the defenses and make my reads really helps. I just have to find the wide-open guys.”
It wasn’t just Browne and the Venice offense that was nearly unstoppable, however.
The Indians defense didn’t budge after the Blue Darters’ first-quarter touchdown.
Apopka managed just five first downs all game and totaled just 115 yards as it struggled to move the ball into Indians' territory.
Despite this, the Blue Darters stuck to their rushing attack of Keyondray Jones, Zeldrick Roberts and Ke’Shawn Jones all afternoon to no avail.
When the Blue Darters did try to pass, nothing good came of it.
Apopka quarterback Andrew McClain finished 1-of-7 for negative 4 yards with two interceptions along with four carries for 6 yards as the Indians' defensive line constantly pressured him.
“They were decent competition,” Wilson II said of Apopka. “They’re a good team, but we played better than them. They ran the same play every time. It wasn’t hard to figure it out.”
Once Venice stretched its lead to 35-7 on Platt’s 58-yard score with 9:44 to play in the fourth quarter, just about everyone in the stadium knew the game was over.
When time finally ran out, Venice could barely wait to storm the field — dousing Peacock with water bottles before celebrating together as teammates one last time.
“It didn’t set in that we really won the state championship until the clock hit zeroes,” Browne said. “It’s just amazing.”
Key plays: Browne’s 60-yard strike to Hayes set the tone of the game on the Indians’ first drive — showing Apopka the big-play potential they have early on.
Platt fumbled two punt returns, and one resulted in a 1st and goal and the 5-yard-line that led to Apopka’s only score of the game.
Wilson II’s pick-six was a controversial call, as the junior defensive end didn’t control the ball to the ground, but was still awarded with an interception and a touchdown — putting Venice up, 21-7, minutes before halftime.
Key stats: The Indians had no issue with passing the ball. Browne completed 16-of-19 passes for 250 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Apopka, on the other hand, rarely even tried to pass the ball. McClain completed more passes to the Venice defense than he did to his own team.
What it means: The Indians didn’t just win it all in their first year in 8A, but made it clear they are the team to beat moving forward. No team in 8A competition came within four touchdowns of Venice this season, and it will try to keep building a dynasty next season.
Quote: “We’ve been playing great defense all year. That was nothing new. Our defensive line is fantastic. Damon Wilson, Trenton Kintigh, Makalynn Clayton, George Philip and Collin Adkins. They get after it and they’re tough. We knew they’d have a hard time running the ball. Anyone would have a hard time running on us.” — Peacock on his defense shutting down the Blue Darters
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.