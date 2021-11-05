Police lights

An 80-year-old Venice woman died when the car she was driving hit a stopped tractor-trailer on Rockley Boulevard Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound on Rockley Boulevard in the right lane as she approached Montrose Drive around 11:30 a.m.

She did not realize the tractor-trailer in front of her was stopped in the same lane to make a delivery of a customer's vehicle, according to the FHP.

She hit the back of the truck with her car. She was taken to Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the report stated.

Troopers did not release her name.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

