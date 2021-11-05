Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash STAFF REPORT Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An 80-year-old Venice woman died when the car she was driving hit a stopped tractor-trailer on Rockley Boulevard Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.She was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound on Rockley Boulevard in the right lane as she approached Montrose Drive around 11:30 a.m.She did not realize the tractor-trailer in front of her was stopped in the same lane to make a delivery of a customer's vehicle, according to the FHP.She hit the back of the truck with her car. She was taken to Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the report stated.Troopers did not release her name.She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mother Nature all along The Ringling Bros. show will go on Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Venice Ramada sells for $13.4 million Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mother Nature all along The Ringling Bros. show will go on Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Venice Ramada sells for $13.4 million Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.